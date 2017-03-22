Cinderella goes Hollywood

The classic fairytale takes a 20-century twist when “Cinderella” comes to the stage of the New Rose Theatre in Walden for the next two weekends.

The contemporary ballet, directed and choreographed by Dee Tabitha Wright, takes place in the glamour of 1930’s Hollywood. This Cinderella (Allison Feller) is looking for her prince at a Hollywood movie premiere, rather than a ball.

Cinderella is a little girl with mother (a dancer) and father (a director) happily living there ever after until tragedy strikes with the death of her mother. The father soon marries a Hollywood starlet (Autumn Beauchesne) with two daughters (Sophia Baker and Karly Gomez) of her own. Soon after her father also passes away and she is left to the mercy of her awful step-family. Cinderella becomes servant to her stepmother and sisters and family cat, Lucifer (Paris Robinson).

Anna Grasso stars are the Fairie Godmother, ably assisted by Fairie’s Annika Bokor, Brooke Salsbury, Kiera Walsh, Fiona Wassermann. Reagan Gordon is the Hollywood agent tasked with finding the girl who lost her slipper. Rounding out the cast is Devon Gomez and Gianfranco Pozzolini as the agent’s assistants; Lauren Tuck as Jacqueline; Katie Gillette as Gus Gus and Sheridan Florio as Miss Celine.

The talented ensemble includes Anna Schorno, Ben Carter, Gianfranco Pozzolini, Arianna Santana, Devon Gomez, Gianna VanVlack, Maeve Harkin, Anna Grasso, Brooke Salsbury, Annika Bokor, Kiera Walsh, Fiona Wassermann, Sheridan Florio, Paris Robinson, Reagan Gordon, Daniel Teutul, and Ethan Metzger.

“Cinderella” is presented at the New Rose Theatre, 35 East Main St., Walden March 24-26 and again March 31 – April 2. Showtimes are Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 3 and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 apiece for adults; $15 for students and seniors. For ticket information, call 778-2478 or hvcia.com.