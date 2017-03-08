Council to vote on tenant law

The Newburgh City Council is expected to vote on a tenant responsibility ordinance at a regular council session next Monday. If adopted, the new law will lay out in detail fines, penalties and specifics on tenant responsibilities in the City of Newburgh.

“This is damage caused by tenants,” said President of the Newburgh Landlords Association Mike Acevedo at a public hearing on the ordinance at City Hall last week. “All we’re asking for is that you hold accountable who is accountable.”

The tenant ordinance outlines specific tenant responsibilities, stating, “floors, walls, including windows and doors, ceilings and other interior surfaces within the rental property shall be maintained in clean and sanitary condition in accordance with the Code of the City of Newburgh…”

The ordinance stipulates that “food, garbage shall not be stored on premises in such a way or for such a period of time so as to become a health hazard.”

Specifics on pet care, fire escapes, fire alarms, storage and a host of renter topics are also included. “Tenants shall only be responsible for conditions that he or she actually caused,” the ordinance points out.

The city council voted to amend portions of the city’s rental registry law on Feb. 27, lowering landlords’ rental license fees and changing provisions covering access for rental inspections.

The changes were made, in large part, due to a lawsuit filed against the city by a group of landlords last fall. “This legislation reflects the settlement agreement that we’ve been discussing in court,” explained City Manager Michael Ciaravino at City Hall last month. “What we’re asking for is our city council to give us permission to make these amendments so that we’ve fulfilled our end of the settlement negotiation.”

City landlords have called for a tenant responsibility law for years, citing the high cost to maintain buildings and a lack of tenant accountability.

At the hearing, city landlord Peter Gasparini recalled gaining access to one of his apartments and finding “a boarded-up kitchen with raw garbage everywhere.” Others landlords complained of refuse left outside and in hallways, ruined floors and punched-in walls.

As it is currently written, failure to comply with the new tenant law would bring a fine of up to $250 or “a term of imprisonment not to exceed 15 days or both.”

It was this portion of the proposed ordinance that drew intense criticism from residents. “These are people’s lives at stake,” said Andre Niles. “To criminalize somebody because they don’t have good hygiene habits is crazy,” said Joe Alvarez, who suggested landlords outline tenant responsibilities in rental leases.

Jail and fines would be handed down solely at “the discretion of a judge,” Corporation Counsel Michelle Kelson said.

After hearing concerns from residents, Newburgh Mayor Judy Kennedy suggested the jail provision be eliminated entirely. “I’m going to recommend we raise the penalty and eliminate the jail time,” said the mayor.

The Newburgh City Council meets at its next regular meeting at 7 p.m. on March 13 at the City of Newburgh Activity Center, 401 Washington Street.

By SHANTAL RILEY

sriley@tcnewspapers.com