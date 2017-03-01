Councilwoman proposes Newburgh become a sanctuary city

Newburgh City Councilwoman Karen Mejia wants the City of Newburgh to become a sanctuary city. If the Newburgh City Council agrees, it would mean that, except under limited circumstances, federal immigration laws would not be enforced by police in the City of Newburgh.

“There is no responsibility, from the local perspective, that we have to enforce federal law around immigration,” said Mejia at a meeting of the city council at City Hall last week.

Mejia’s proposal arrives about a month after the Trump administration’s failed attempt to implement a ban on immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries, and two weeks after a drug raid that some city residents mistook for an immigration raid.

A draft of the proposed resolution reads, “Local police and government agencies will not enforce federal immigration law nor help facilitate (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) deportations, except where legally required to do so.”

The draft resolution is similar to resolutions passed in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City, Rochester and the City of Kingston, which voted to become a sanctuary city in January.

“Up until now, our police force has already practiced the sanctuary-city model,” said Newburgh Mayor Judy Kennedy. “That has been the policy of our city police for quite some time now… I am suggesting we work with the (attorney general’s) document and flesh this out a little bit more and then have something we can trust will protect our citizens.”

Kennedy was referring to a guideline from New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. Released in January, the guideline supports governments that don’t want to spend local resources on increased federal immigration enforcement.

Kennedy voiced concern over possible “judicial warrants,” which would still need to be enforced despite sanctuary-city status. Cases in which such a warrant might be presented involve “finger-printable crimes,” said city police Lieutenant Richard Carrion.

“As the finger prints come back, they may call us, or it may flag in the response, that this person has been previously convicted of a felony, served prison time and was deported as a result of that conviction,” Carrion explained to the council.

“Now they’re back in the United States, being rearrested by local police, it gets flagged… and they would submit a warrant to us to detain them for deportation. That’s the type of incident we are talking about that would generate a judicial warrant.”

Carrion reassured residents that city police are not in the business of conducting the work of ICE. “We recognize that this community is diverse,” he said. “We do not want anyone in this community to be fearful of the police.”

The discussion took place two weeks following a drug bust that was mistaken for an immigration raid. “It sent a lot of people into a panic,” said Mejia, who represents Ward 1. “I was getting lot of calls and texts about an immigration raid. We had a portion of our community that was scared.”

Their reaction was “fueled by national fear,” she said, commenting on the federal immigration ban. “The community did not feel safe or trusting,” said Mejia. “The community needs to know where we, as an administration, stand on this.”

Kennedy said she hoped that a final resolution could be voted on in the next few weeks. In the meantime, she said, “Our police are not out enforcing ICE rules.”

