DEC issues permit for Butterhill wells

New York State has issued a permit for three, new wells in the Town of New Windsor. Once built, the wells will have a capacity to churn out millions of gallons of clean drinking water daily.

“Yesterday, I received a water-taking permit from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation for a total of 6,451,200 gallons of water per day from our three Butterhill wells,” said Town of New Windsor Supervisor George Green at a meeting of the town board last Wednesday.

The town won’t have to use the wells at full capacity, said Green. “We’ll use each well intermittently,” the supervisor said.

The wells are expected to be online by late spring next year, the supervisor said. “They’ll supplant the water that we now purchase from New York City,” said Green, referring to town’s current use of Catskill Aqueduct water. The town will save approximately $2 million in raw water costs per year once the wells are operational, he said.

The New York City Department of Environmental Protection will pay $12 million to reimburse the town for the cost of construction of the wells and an accompanying water-filtration plant.

The Butterhill wells will eventually provide the bulk of the town’s drinking water. The water will also serve as a backup water source for the Town of Newburgh, which draws drinking water from the Delaware Aqueduct. That aqueduct is expected to be shut down for a period of six months or more beginning sometime around 2021.

“That’s a big part of why the DEP is providing this reimbursement,” said New Windsor Chief Water Plant Operator John Egitto. “New York City has a vested interest in the Town of New Windsor and the Town of Newburgh having a robust, backup water supply.”

A series of temporary shutdowns of both aqueducts begin this year.

The town’s tapping of the groundwater aquifer in 2015 was tantamount to striking oil in an area beset with perfluorinated-chemical (PFC) pollution from the Air National Guard Base at Stewart International Airport.

The Butterhill wells have tested “non-detect” for PFCs, including perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), the DEC states. “It does not relieve my concern about the PFCs,” said Green.

Two weeks before the permitting announcement, the town shut down Kroll Well due to low levels of PFCs. Last week, Green ordered the shut down at a lagoon discharging into the town’s sanitary system, also due to PFC pollution. “Our sanitary sewer system discharges into the Moodna Creek, which goes into the Hudson River,” Green explained. “It’s a serious concern.”

The water woes follow the detection of PFC contamination of the City of Newburgh water supply at Washington Lake last spring. The town is currently working with the state to connect PFC-contaminated private wells to a municipal water main along Steele Road. Private wells in the Beaver Dam Lake area are currently being tested.

By SHANTAL RILEY

