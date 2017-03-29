Defending state champs lose many impact players

Marlboro won the state Class B baseball title in 2016, and the Dukes return to defend that title without many of the players that helped earn that championship.

The lost notables are Nick Mongelli, Jack Rusk, the one and two starting pitchers, John Mooridian, the shortstop, Cole Nicolis, the catcher and Xavier Oliver and Robert Parra, fielders as the team returns with a new coach.

“We lost some impact players,” said John Morrissey, the team’s first-year coach. “But we definitely have some guys who are willing to fill their shoes. They have the capability. We’re calling on some younger guys to step up.”

Morrissey, who coached the modified team for 17 years, takes over for Dave Onusko, who left the position after winning the state title.

Tristian Ceriello, a senior, returns to play third after helping the team to the state title last year. Nicholas Rabe, a senior, and Sam Mongelli, a sophomore, will pitch and play short. Phil Janiero, a senior, will play second, and Cade Cabrera, a junior, will catch and play in the outfield. Joe Canosa, a senior, will pitch. Austin Casey, a junior, will pitch and play centerfield.

Justin Conte and Paul Evans, seniors, will play in outfield. Evans will also pitch. Connor Corrado, senior, will pitch and play first base, Jacob Dreyer, a senior, will also pitch. Brendan Mahusky and Mike Paolo, sophomores, will pitch and play third Daniel Tomasetti, a junior, will pitch and play first, and Christian Diorio, a freshman, will pitch and play the outfield.

Hayden Toussaint, a senior, will catch in place of the graduated Nicolis.

“We have a good group of guys coming back. It should be a good time,” said Toussaint.

Ceriello is also upbeat about the returning and the new players helping the team to defend its state title.

“I have confidence in the guys we have this year,” said Ceriello. “The team, last year, really helped set the standards of what being a team is like and to achieve something great.”

The Dukes and all teams are dealing with new rules governing pitch counts this season. Under 30 pitches, and the pitcher can throw the next day,. Two days rest is required for 31-65 pitches. Three days rest is required for 66-95 pitches, and four days rest is required for 96-105 pitches.

“We always keep an eye on our pitchers. We don’t want to hurt anybody,” said Morrissey “Our goal is to throw 77 pitches in seven innings. We really never extended our guys too much. It will be interesting to see how it works out.”

Marlboro also defends a state title against divisional opponents Rondout, Highland, New Paltz and Red Hook, teams that will do their best to derail the Dukes this season.

“Everybody is going to be good competition,” said Morrissey. “I don’t want to take anybody lightly.”

By Bond Brungard

sports@tcnewspapers.com