DePew leaves Valentin holding reins of healthy town

As he prepares to leave in April to become Sullivan County deputy supervisor, Town of Wallkill Supervisor Dan DePew led his last town council meeting last week. He announced that Second Ward Councilman Eric Valentin will serve as acting supervisor, and he presided over passage of significant resolutions as well as dramatic goodbyes.

Depew announced an unusual deal with Walmart, which owns 318.5 acres around Stone Schoolhouse Rd. and Route 17K. In return for an ongoing right to develop the property according to current zoning at an undetermined future date, Walmart has agreed to give the town “a sufficient amount of property surrounding the Shawangunk Kill” and between that property and Route 17K for a public park and natural resource preservation.

“It’s a big deal for Pine Bush,” said First Ward Councilman Mark Coyne. “They’ve been acquiring land along the kill. There’s a couple more pieces to go.”

Also, a resolution was passed to implement the Wallkill Cares pilot program that gives drug addicts access to immediate treatment with the assistance of the town police department. The initiative, introduced by Third Ward Councilman Neil Meyer, provides the police with training and resources to help addicts asking for help to get to treatment facilities.

Coyne and Fourth Ward Councilman Eric Johnson emphasized that the program would attract addicts who choose to pursue treatment.

Addicts getting treatment by court order are less likely to succeed, they indicated.

Depew advised Police Chief Robert Hertmann to instruct the 911 dispatchers to have police pick up addicts asking for help.

Meanwhile, the Washington Heights sidewalk project will begin in a few weeks, said Lou Ingrassia, Department of Public Works Superintendent.

In his acknowledgment of DePew, Ingrassia recalled DePew’s unexpected success in getting the Wallkill Winning Way tunnel built as well as other unique deals DePew made. Ingrassia remembered a visit from a representative from the New York Department of Environmental Conservation. He had come to town to speak, but during his visit he cited the town for a $75,000 environmental violation. Depew negotiated the fine down to $25,000 and was able to have it applied to a local natural resource protection project.

County Legislator Michael Paduch recalled working on issues with DePew beginning when DePew was 15 and participating in the Youth and Government program. Four years later, DePew was the youngest town council member in the state. Paduch cited DePew’s success with getting plate readers for police, flood protection, and establishing an emergency protocol that required the closest ambulance to the call to respond.

Paduch also noted the town’s increased bond rating. When DePew arrived, Wallkill had a $1.8 million deficit. Now the town has a $5 million surplus.Others mentioned that DePew leaves Wallkill with a 25-year water, sewer and infrastructure plan and a ten-year plan for bridge maintenance, with money set aside.

Several officials cited DePew for consistently transcending political partisanship in town board discussions.

“We held healthy debates until 11 or 12 at night, but we set aside politics,” said Valentin. “There were three Republicans and two Democrats, but we weren’t voting with a party, just what we truly felt.”

By Jessica Cohen