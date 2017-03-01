Drug bust on Main Street

A Village of Walden beat cop leveraged a little information into the biggest Walden cocaine seizure in at least several decades, Walden Police Chief Jeffry Holmes said at a press conference on Friday.

With a no-knock warrant, ten officers from the county sheriff’s swat team raided an apartment at 38 East Main Street in Walden and handcuffed five people late Thursday afternoon, according to Holmes and county Chief Assistant District Attorney Christopher Borek. At 5:25 p.m., police found a UPS express box in the apartment containing two white bricks of cocaine weighing 1000 grams each. At 5:28 p.m., they found a similar package in a white 2011 Toyota Corolla near 81 East Main Street, Borek said.

Police arrested Colleen Keller, 22, and her boyfriend, Jared Fersko-Weiss, 24, and released the other three who had been secured, said Holmes. The couple had been renting the downstairs apartment of the 38 East Main Street duplex for less than a year, said Village Manager John Revella.

District Attorney David Hoovler said the four kilograms of cocaine confiscated could be sold for $120,000 to $150,000, and three times as much when diluted and sold as crack cocaine. He described the process of diluting it with white powders ranging from baking soda to rat poison by boiling it down to a paste that dries and hardens.

That process is environmentally toxic, said Holmes. When a fire occurs at a crack lab, he said, “There’s a whole different way of putting it out.”

Whether the pair arrested were making crack is still unknown, but the investigation continues, Holmes said.

With 14 full time police officers and 14 part time for 24-hour coverage, the Walden Police Department depends on county sheriff resources for operations such as the cocaine seizure, Holmes said. Being located off Route 52 that runs to both Newburgh and Middletown, Walden is situated to get drug traffic from both cities, he added, noting that Walden has had four heroin overdose deaths in the last two years.

The large cocaine seizure reflects a rise in cocaine use, said Hoovler.

“Cocaine is not as prevalent as heroin,” he said. “But in Orange County, cocaine is on the rise in cities. Heroin dominates in towns. Heroin is everywhere. “

The profit margin for cocaine is not as great as for heroin, he said, but they have different markets. Upper middle class drug users are more likely to buy powder cocaine, while the less affluent tend to buy crack cocaine, said Hoovler.

Keller and Fersko-Weiss were each charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree and may also face conspiracy charges. If convicted, possession sentences range from eight to 20 years, while conspiracy sentences range from 8 1/3 to 25 years, Hoovler said.

By Jessica Cohen