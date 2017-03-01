Dukes enter Class B tournament as 4th seed

Marlboro’s boys’ basketball team was a state Class B runner-up in 2016 and then lost four of that squads five starters to start this season.

Joe Nugent, the returning starter from last year, scored 12 points Wednesday, Feb. 22 as the Dukes beat Fallsburg 65-60 to improve to 12-7 as the team enters the Section 9, Class B postseason this week as the fourth seed.

“We won a lot of tight games,” said Mike Koehler, Marlboro’s coach.

Koehler made his comments a day after beating Fallsburg. Fallsburg led with 30 seconds to go in the game before the Dukes came back to take the lead back with Jaiden Allen’s three.

“Yesterday was a great win. We gave up the lead; they got up by two with 30 seconds left. We came right down, ran our set, got good ball movement,” said Koehler. “So we’re learning to play under pressure, which is what this is all about.”

Allen scored 15 points in that game, and John Perugino scored 14 points as Austin Casey led the team with 18 points.

“They have done a great job making plays,” said Koehler, of his four in double figures.

And other players like Yazeed Haidaoui and Sam Mongelli have also helped the Dukes this year.

“Yazeed has been great on defense all year,” said Koehler.

A new season, without many of the key players that helped the Dukes to the state final, was bound to be different. But the team came back and remained competitive as a threat to defend its sectional title.

“At times it’s been a struggle because they are so young,” said Koehler.

