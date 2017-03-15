Five seek three Walden Village Board seats

Walden voters will have some major decisions to make when they cast their ballots on March 21 for the annual village election, as five candidates are competing for three available Village Board seats. While Walden Mayor Susan Rumbold is running for re-election unopposed, the board race is hotly contested, with two incumbents and three challengers hoping to earn a two-year term on the panel.

The election will be held on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. at the Walden Firehouse at 230 Old Orange Ave. A Meet the Candidates public forum will also be held at 6:30 p.m. on March 16 at Village Hall.

Edward Bates

With current Village Trustee Gerald Mishk not seeking re-election, it’s guaranteed that there will be at least one fresh face on the board come April 3, and Edward Bates is hoping to break through and provide a unique perspective to the group. “I’d bring a new voice more than anything,” he said. “It seems that there’s not enough thought being put into how senior citizens and fixed income people will raise additional revenues. It’s easy to just increase the tax, but I think more effort could be put into increasing the tax base, not increasing the taxes on our base.”

Bates, 68, threw his hat in the ring for a board seat last spring, but came up short. But the retired Postal Service worker believes he can add something essential to the village government. “I still feel that I have something to contribute to the village different than what the current administration has shown a tendency towards,” the United States Air Force veteran said. “Specifically, I was disappointed last year when they voted to exceed the tax cap. I thought it was unnecessary to do that, and to put an additional tax rise on our senior citizens on fixed incomes.” Bates, a Vietnam vet who is a member of the Walden Rotary Club and a mainstay at VFW Post 2064, is determined to make a difference in the village. “I’m running on change,” he said. “We need to better promote our area and we need to recruit developers and businesses to take a second look at Walden.”

Bates, a former Superintendent of Postal Operations, has lived in Walden for the past 15 years, and once served as a member of the Highland Falls School Board. Bates is passionate about bringing more housing to Walden to serve residents and the village economy. “A major concern of mine is the lack of development of single-family condos, townhouses and fixed income housing,” he said. “I see all of this development going on around us. Maybrook is getting a new boost through a proposed complex. Wallkill has just agreed to build 100 units for special needs and fixed incomes. I just don’t believe that we’re pursuing enough possibilities of drawing in new developments both in our downtown for our commercial district and residential.”

Trustee Edmond Leonard

Trustee Edmond Leonard has seen the Village of Walden come a long way during his decade of service on the board, and Leonard hopes to continue that work with a sixth term on the panel. Leonard has served on the board since 2009, and the Trustee had previously completed another two-year stint on the council before a brief respite. The retired Yellow Freight worker has lived in the village for 47 years, and has extensive local government experience, as he previously spent 15 years on the Walden Planning Board, four years on the town’s Affordable Housing Committee and a stint on the Town Economic Development Committee.

Leonard, who handled building maintenance for the Yellow Freight shipping company for 18 years, contends that he supplies the board with a well-rounded skill set. “I bring experience,” he said. “I’ve worked in a number of places, and I’ve been in a number of private sector unions. All of that is valuable. I’ve helped to negotiate two private sector unions and I helped to negotiate the last Department of Public Works public sector union. What’s really important is that later this year, both contracts will be coming up, and I may be participating in that.” Leonard was formerly the board’s DPW liaison, and has a substantial mechanical background.

The Trustee believes the current board is a well-oiled machine that can continue to get things done, which is a major reason he decided to run again. “The quality of the board, the mayor, the manager, it’s a real pleasure to work with these people,” Leonard said. “I don’t think you could do better board-wise. Everybody brings a skill set. I’ve seen so much progress in the last eight years, and I suspect that’s more progress than we’ve ever had in eight years. There’s still more unfinished business. I can’t wait to dedicate the new Department of Public Works garage. We want to raise more money for a community building down in James Olley Park. That’s a must-do.”

Leonard, who wants to extend the village’s current three-mile rail trail by another 1.5 miles, is also focused on expanding Walden’s tax foundation. “The big issue facing the village is that we need more tax base,” he said. “We’re running out of places to build. We also need to get more money out of Albany.”

Faith Moore

Faith Moore has built an impressive CV in the public and private sector, and the Walden Zoning Board of Appeals member is now hoping to serve the municipality as a Village Board Trustee. Moore, 43, is the Executive Director of the Orange County Rural Development Advisory Corporation, a non-profit housing organization. Moore, who’s lived in Walden for the past five years and has deep family roots in the village, would vacate her seat on the Zoning Board if she wins a spot on the Village Board. “I really believe that my experience, passion and dedication can really complement the existing board that is already there,” she said. “Through my experience the last four years being a Zoning Board member, I really feel that I’ve had some great experience being able to uphold the laws and the zoning that the Village Board of Trustees has created. I really feel that I could be of better assistance to the community and the residents and the county by being a Village Trustee versus just being a Zoning Board member. On the Zoning Board we’re upholding the laws, and I’d like to have some say in the laws.”

Moore has hands-on experience dealing with real-life local concerns thanks to her post at the Orange County Rural Development Advisory Corporation. “I’m very open-minded and I’m very much in touch with the members of community and hearing what their concerns and issues are,” she said. “In addition to that, through my professional capacity, one of the programs that we administer at OCRDAC is foreclosure prevention. So I have great experience working with people that are in some financial difficulty, and assisting them in finding ways to make it more sustainable for them. So I feel that gives me a great skill set in being able to work with people that are struggling like so many of my neighbors and friends are.”

Moore owns a small trucking business with her husband, who is an over the road truck driver, and she was impressed by the process the board took when the group passed a recent law to limit the amount of truck traffic on local roads. Moore believes that enticing businesses to the village is vital to ensuring the future of Walden. “I’d really like to focus on being able to maintain the small businesses that we already have in the village and to attract some more businesses,” she said. “I feel that we should be putting more focus on our small businesses and bringing in more as well. We also have to make sure everybody has a voice and a say in our community.”

Trustee Brian Sebring

Trustee Brian Sebring is aiming to win his second term on the board, and the lifetime Walden resident is eager to serve his hometown. “I like trying to do things for the village that I live in,” he said. “I try to make it better in any way I can, along with the rest of the board. I have pride in my community.” The retired operating engineer is adamant about keeping village taxes down. “We have to do the best we can in keeping the taxes as low as possible,” he said. “We also have to keep up the maintainance in the village, which is always a thing that has to be done. But the biggest thing is the taxes. There are a lot of mandates that we have to go by, and things that have to be put into our budget contractually. I don’t like to see increases in taxes either, but you have to at times to keep things going. Wages and prices of things keep going up. The people we have running, we can work pretty well together. We’ll get things done, because we’ve done pretty well the past two years.”

Sebring, 70, says the current board meshes well because they each have their own area of expertise. “Being a mechanic and working in construction for 34 years, that’s what I bring to the board,” he said. “We have other people that are retired policeman, an engineer, so we’re a little diverse in what everybody has to offer to the board.” During his first term on the board, Sebring is particularly proud of the progress made on the new DPW facility, which is currently being constructed. “We have a new DPW building that’s being built, and that took a long time,” he said. “We’re constantly trying to repair streets and our infrastructure with the funds that we do have, because times are so tough.”

The Trustee has worked closely to monitor engine problems in village police cars due to sludge buildup. While Sebring is happy with the work he’s done serving Walden the past two years, he’s quick to note that the board’s labor is always a team effort. “Without the rest of the board, it’s kind of hard for one person to accomplish anything,” he said. “So whatever we’ve done in the village for the past two years, that’s been accomplished by all of us, not just me.”

Lynn Thompson

Challenger Lynn Thompson has become a familiar face at Village Board meetings over the past year, as she doggedly pursued a resolution to persistent problems arising from renters at 14 Riverview St. Thompson’s determination with cleaning up her neighborhood bore fruit, as the board ordered the tenants to evacuate the building in September and mandated that the property’s landlord has to remedy multiple code violations at the site. Alongside dozens of her fellow residents, Thompson, 67, pushed for action on Riverview and is now looking to take the next step by seeking elected office for the first time. “I’ve always been very interested in what goes on in our village,” he said. “I have sporadically over the years gone to board meetings and have attended some Walden Community Council meetings. But I’m the type of person that if I’m going to commit to something, I want to give at least 100 percent, maybe more.”

Thompson, who has lived in Walden since 1981, was a registered nurse for 33 years who retired after suffering an injury. While she was initially considering waiting one more year to run for office, Thompson decided to put her name up for contention for next week’s election after encouragement from her family and fellow residents. “With the hours I worked as a nurse, I could not regularly attend meetings,” she said. “Then add to that my husband’s career, three kids, four ailing parents, I just couldn’t do it. I just did not have the time to commit to something so important as being involved in what goes on in the village. So now my children are grown, our parents have unfortunately all passed away, I’m not working, so I definitely have the time and I’ve always had the desire. I just feel that living in Walden all of these years has allowed us to have a wonderful life as a family.” Thompson believes that it’s critical to draw new residents to Walden. “I think it’s very, very important that we try and attract young families to come to our village,” she said. “That’s where the future is – with the young people. I also think it’s important that we try and keep taxes in check, because we want our seniors to be able to enjoy their golden years here. We don’t want them to have to move away because they can’t afford to live here anymore.”

Thompson hopes that Walden can return to the days where visitors from neighboring towns would trek to the village to frequent local shops. “I would love the challenge to research and investigate why no small businesses want to set up shop on Main Street in Walden,” she said. “What can this village do to encourage and attract some mom and pop businesses or young women entrepreneurs to come over here? I’m constantly being told that people in Walden don’t have any money or that there’s no disposable income here. I don’t know if I 100 percent agree with that. I just remember as a child growing up in Montgomery, we came to Walden for everything. We have Routes 208 and 52 cutting smack dab through the center of our village, so why don’t people stop here?” Thompson is also sensitive to the preconceived notions some residents in the region have of the village. “I don’t like the connotations that people put in their heads when they hear the word ‘Walden,’” she said. “Thank you (radio station) K104, from all of those years ago. But people always, for some reason, think that uneducated, second-class citizens live in Walden. Quite frankly, that makes me angry. I grew up in Montgomery, and it’s a lovely place to live. But it’s certainly not a whole lot better than Walden. These are all small, little villages, and they each have their individual charms.” Thompson thinks that her connection to her fellow Walden residents and the decision-making skills she honed during her nursing career would be major strengths if she were to be elected to the board. “It seems the theme these days everywhere you go is to do more with less,” she said. “I’m very accustomed to trying to come up with some innovative and creative ways to get jobs done.”

By Ted Remsnyder