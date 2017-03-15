Four seek two Montgomery trustee seats

Village of Montgomery residents will choose from four candidates to elect two trustees for the village board on Tuesday, March 21. Voting will take place at the village Senior Center, at 36 Bridge St., from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Voter registration is no longer open. Questions can be directed to the village office at 845-457-9661 or the Orange County Board of Elections at 845-360-6500.

The candidates, listed in alphabetical order, are profiled here:

Maria Beltrametti

Village of Montgomery board candidate Maria Beltrametti says she started consistently attending village board meetings three and a half years ago, as she began to notice inconsistencies in village government. After a 30-year career in advertising, which included introducing Evian water in the U.S., she had opened Recycled Style, a used clothing shop on Ward Street in 2008.

“I would go to meetings, and I realized there was no discussion and no dissent. Things were done for no reason, things that cost money,” she said. Recently, she wondered about the rationale behind spending $175,000 for a garbage truck, as she never heard the board discuss it publicly.

“That’s 3 1/2% of the budget, and it’s a five-year obligation, paid for over five years,” she said.

She also noticed an expensive stove and refrigerator in the senior center.

“But they only warm up food there,” she said.

“And every year they override the tax cap. How about evaluating the budget in advance and approaching the tax cap with knowledge?”

With more conscientious spending, taxes could be lower, she says. She is concerned about salaries and fees for public officials.

“Elected officials get a raise every year, just because they can,” she says. “But there’s no one line for salaries in the budget. I found the mayor’s salary in the water budget, $15,000 plus cell phone. Does he have more than one cell phone? He has three jobs. And legal fees have gone up 20-30% every year.”

She points out a new law prohibiting door to door solicitation, which required a lawyer to devise.

“But we never had a problem with solicitation,” said Beltrametti.

Meanwhile, she wonders why maintenance codes are not enforced.

“There’s garbage all over. Trash bins leak. And there are maggots in the summer,” she says.

Beltrametti also feels that more could be done to limit truck traffic through the village.

“Maybrook has had a village entrance sign for years with a weight limit except for local deliveries,” she says.

She would also like to see one to two hour parking rules on Clinton Street during the day, making more parking available for businesses.

Those local businesses should also be showcased in local events, such as General Montgomery Day, Beltrametti says, “rather than vendors that are here one day, gone the next.”

“It used to be quite the event, but now attendance is declining,” she says.

Beltrametti grew up in Warwick after her family immigrated to the U.S. from Argentina, when she was three. In 1969, her father bought the building where she now lives and works to house his cement factory, because of its convenience to Orange, Sullivan and Ulster counties, she says.

She went on to college in Spain at the University of Madrid for two years and then completed her B.A. in sociology at Kirkland College, which is now part of Hamilton. She found a happy niche in advertising in New York City in the 1970’s, after “the Madmen era” depicted on television, as the women’s movement was on the ascent, she says.

“My claim to fame in the ad business was the introduction of Evian Water into the U.S.w in the early ‘80’s,” she says. “But I handled a wide range of accounts, including Pepsi, Absolut Vodka and Nivea.”

The Evian relationship took her back to Europe from 1988 to1992. She lived first in Barcelona and later in Paris, handling global coordination of the Evian and Nivea accounts. In 1999, she left the agency side of the business to join Avon Products as executive director of global advertising

When her job was eliminated in a corporate restructuring, she went back to school for a master’s degree in teaching from Bard College.

She taught Spanish and French during the 2009/2010 school year at Middletown High School, then left to devote herself to her vintage and recycled clothing business, “the result of a lifelong passion for fashion,” she says.

“I now live above my store, exactly as my parents did for 25 years,” she says.

Beltrametti ran for mayor two years ago and has been at almost every village board meeting for the last 3 1/2 years, she says.

Don Berger

A budget with a big error and brown water running from his faucet drove Don Berger to run for Village of Montgomery board of trustees this year, he said.

He had lived in the Town of Montgomery for 40 years and been “hanging out” in the Village of Montgomery since high school when he decided to move to the village in 2014.

“People are genuine. It’s a great place to bring up kids, and it’s a good place to bring family together,” said Berger. “But when I moved here, I realized the water was brown,” I went to meetings, and people said they didn’t have brown water, and [Mayor] Steve Brescia said that I was the first to mention it. But other people said it had been going on a long time. I pulled a 2010 article on the problem and confronted Brescia.”

Berger says he was disturbed to find that trustees rarely discussed issues at meetings, nor did they discuss budget items. Last year he looked through the proposed budget and discovered a 7.1% increase.

“No one looked at the budget before it was proposed,” Berger says. “The treasurer, Heather Benedict, became the scapegoat, but Steve Brescia was responsible. Heather had worked there 17 years, but she was forced out because Brescia was incompetent. Within one week, there was a 0% increase budget.”

Berger found that the 7.1% increase resulted from adding a police sergeant, to be hired with a $78,000 salary.

Meanwhile, he sees unnecessary waste in paying village attorney Kevin Dowd $160 per hour to do plea bargaining that police officers could do for less. He notes also that if village elections were held in November instead of March, the county board of elections would pay for them. Berger criticizes the village board’s reluctance to explore shared services.

“Why not use town police?” he asks. “The village police budget is almost $1 million. They should at least investigate sharing police with the town and having half-time village police. No one wants to make cuts, but at what cost? The mill rate has gone up 39.1% since 2009. That’s a lot.”

Berger says he knocks on doors and hears interest in shared services and complaints about high taxes. But he feels that the “hostile” public portion of meetings discourages discussion.

“If you bring up issues at board meetings, Steve Brescia snaps at you, hoping you’ll go away. I don’t go away,” says Berger.

Berger grew up in a necessarily frugal household in Maybrook. He was the middle sibling of 11 children. His father, a plasterer, died when Berger was ten, and all the children had to help with the household. At 16, when Berger got a job at the IGA supermarket, like his siblings, he brought his paychecks home. After graduating from Valley Central High School in 1972, Berger went on to study business administration at SUNY Delhi. But after a year there, he was called home again when his mother had a stroke and needed help. He later took a job with a finance company in Newburgh, but did not consider the work he did “a real job” until he arrived at New Jersey Transit.

After 37 years there, he retired. He still has a “leadership role” in his family, he says, which now includes four children and two grandchildren of his own. He volunteers with Little League and girls’ softball and would like to help revitalize General Montgomery Day, he says.

Mike Hembury

Mike Hembury, incumbent village board candidate, grew up in the turbulent South Bronx. Riots and police assassinations lurked in the backdrop of his childhood, especially troubling because both his brother and father were police officers. So keeping Montgomery quaint and quiet are priorities for him. With that intent, he led the board in opposing cluster housing and “questionable developments,” he says.

When developers applied for a zoning change from light industrial to residential along Railroad Ave. Hembury says he demanded that the board have a public hearing. Otherwise, the board would have passed the zoning change without one, he says.

“Developments have pushed on other Orange County municipalities,” he said, citing Monroe. “But our water and sewer can’t support that, and residents don’t want it. They’ve petitioned against it.”

Hembury says he also proposed the curfew between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. for youth under 16. As commanding officer in a Newburgh district where youth were killed in the middle of the night, he had previously suggested the curfew there, but residents had opposed it. However, in Montgomery, the curfew was accepted, and his wife suggested the curfew signs that are posted around the village, he said.

“It makes the village safe, avoiding having kids wandering around,” Hembury said, noting that youth spotted by police after hours are taken home, not arrested.

He also takes credit for suggesting an employee insurance buyout strategy two years ago that, he says, saves the village $20,000 per year for each employee who, for $2000, opts out of $22,000 per year family health insurance. He estimates that four employees have chosen the buyout.

If elected trustee again, he says, “I want to continue welcoming new residents with gifts from local businesses. I hope more businesses will donate items.”

In those “welcoming” visits, board members arrive in a police car at the home of new residents, bringing menus and discount cards as introductions to the village.

He also wants to continue Toys for Tots and the annual car show, both of which he initiated, he says, putting together the car show in 2 ½ weeks.

Hembury grew up in South Bronx housing projects among family members who tended to find careers in the police and fire departments, postal service, and sanitation.

In 1978, he took a job as a state corrections officer, working in the Sing Sing prison and the Matteawan State Hospital for the Criminally Insane. Just short of two years later, he became a Westchester County Sheriffs Deputy. He was assigned for nine months to the trial of Jean Harris, who was charged with murdering Herman Tarnower, originator of the Scarsdale Diet. He remembers Harris on the witness stand, being shown the gun used in the murder. Then in July 1981, Hembury became a police officer in the City of Newburgh.

By the time he retired, 21 years later, Hembury was lieutenant/district commander of a precinct in a high crime area, he said. Days after retirement, with his daughters still in college, he took another job as a detective for the United States Treasury Department in West Point.

He ran for trustee when a seat was vacated by the death of his neighbor, Ernie Pettine, who had been deputy mayor.

“He would tell us to never give away what you have, and be very careful of changing zoning ordinances that would cause unwanted overdevelopment,” said Hembury, who has now been a trustee for eight years.

Walter Lindner

Walter Lindner remembers he was working on building a temporary bandstand for the Village of Montgomery bicentennial when he was tapped to replace Andrew Roepe on the village board four years ago, as Roepe became justice. Now Lindner is running for re-election. Since taking office, his accomplishments have included leading the bandstand committee in getting more funding and building a permanent bandstand, he says. They organized weekly summer concerts there for the bicentennial, which led to weekly summer concerts in succeeding years.

“Two hundred people showed up for those concerts,” he said. “It was good for business.”

When Lindner joined the village board, he also became liaison to the senior center, a new area of endeavor, though related to familiar activities. He and his wife had been volunteering with Town of Montgomery Seniors Independence Project and Meals on Wheels for years.

“The over 55 group is the fastest rising segment of the population,” he notes. “We need more activities for seniors.”

So two years ago, he helped organize the building of an exercise park outside the village senior center. The plan was initially for two pieces of equipment, but funding through Senator Bill Larkin and a good deal from a Pennsylvania company resulted in eight exercise stations for $15,000 that would ordinarily cost $35,000, Lindner says.

As for his future intentions, if re-elected to the village board, he says, “I’d like to maintain taxes where they are and keep expenses down. But that will be a challenge. The governor wants communities to consolidate resources, but most people don’t want to consolidate village and town services. You don’t get the same level of service.”

He gives the recent example of a water main break during a 7” snow storm.

“With consolidation, you wouldn’t get the same quick response. That will be the battleground. With a tax cap of .1%, it’s difficult to avoid layoffs.”

“I don’t think robbing the fund balance is a good move to make,” Lindner said. “But structures that are quite old need to be maintained. We try to keep the fund balance between $400,000 and $500,000.”

Asked about the logic behind yearly raises that the village board has given themselves, as well as village employees, Lindner said they were meant to meet cost of living increases. He says a trustee’s salary is now about $9000.

He has also been on the planning board, first in the 1980’s, until traveling took him away, and then more recently. But membership on both the planning board and board of trustees is not allowed, so he left when he became a trustee.

Lindner was a political science major at Villanova University, but, he notes, 40 years elapsed before he engaged in government, as a village board member. He grew up in Sparta, New Jersey, son of a homemaker and chef, who at times worked six, even seven days a week, Lindner recalls. His father eventually lost both his legs to diabetes.

Lindner had a vision in college of joining the foreign service, but, marrying early, he looked for a stable income. He found it working in sales at Witco Chemical in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. He and his wife moved to the Village of Montgomery in 1973, finding it to be an appealing place within an hour of their families.

By Jessica Cohen