Goldbacks edged by Washingtonville in quarterfinal

A few hours before the start of their Section 9, Class AA quarterfinal at home with Washingtonville, Matt Brown, who coaches Newburgh’s boys’ basketball team, knew what had to be done if the Goldbacks wanted an extended postseason stay.

“We have to defend. We have to take care of the ball. We have to handle the presses from each team we face,” said Brown. “If we rebound the ball and defend, we should be alright.”

The Wizards came to fight, and it was tied 16-16 at the end of the first quarter. The Wizards slipped ahead 30-26 at the half, and the Goldbacks found little traction in the second half before losing 53-51.

“Our defense was not helping as much as they should of,” said Brown. “We struggled making shots against their zone and penetrating the gaps.”

Nazir Holland led the Goldbacks with 20 points. Holland is a junior on a team without any seniors, and Brown expects plenty of experience to help next season.

“I do expect this team to be better next year,” said Brown, “but it will take commitment and improvement from each player to take the next step.”

By Bond Brungard

sports@tcnewspapers.com