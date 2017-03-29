Hein critical of American Health Care Act

Days before the House of Representatives was to vote on the GOP American Healthcare Act that would replace Obamacare, residents of Ulster County filled the legislative chamber in Kingston to speak out against the Republican plan. Not one speaker at last week’s public forum voiced their support for the GOP plan. Last Friday Speaker of the House Paul Ryan was forced to pull the bill, stating there were not enough votes for it to pass. It was reported that 30 Conservative Republicans, mostly of the Freedom Caucus, were adamantly opposed to the GOP plan, believing it did not go far enough. This wing of the Republican Party wanted even deeper cuts to be made in healthcare, chiefly by eliminating coverage for many essential services, such as pre-natal and maternity care, certain hospitalizations, pediatrician services and mental health and substance abuse disorders. At this point it is unclear if the Republicans will submit another healthcare bill in the future.

County Executive Michael Hein recently issued an executive order, asking for data to be compiled on what are the fiscal and medical impacts of the GOP healthcare plan upon the residents of Ulster County.

“The executive order is clear and straight forward and it is exactly why we are here tonight,” he said. “We are here to document the impact on people…Its about making sure our grandmothers are cared for, that our children are cared for, its about the kind of country we want to be and about the kind of people we always hope to be. We are putting at risk the kind of people we are as Americans and that’s the reason that the AMA, AARP, our nurses, hospital associations and all health care workers all oppose the current replacement plan.”

Hein said this collective struggle “is about fighting for the future, fighting for our Democracy and fighting to be the kind of people that our grandmothers and grandparents would dream of, compassionate, caring people who are concerned about quality healthcare for everybody.”

Hein said his son was born four months premature and weighed just 1.5 pounds. Hein said he would never have survived if it were not for our health care system and health care workers who saved his life. He is now a senior in High School and will graduate this year.

“I urge you to have your voices heard, have it resonate from Ulster county through all of Washington D.C. and I don’t care how many town hall meetings you have, the answer is I want your voices heard and I want this vote to stop,” he said. “Lets fight for the kind of healthcare we all deserve.”

Gladys Figueroa, of Plattekill, is the President of the Ulster County Democratic Women. She said working to fix aspects of Obamacare would be better than trying to repeal it.

“I don’t hear anything being offered that is good for anyone but corporate America. I ask you to do the right thing and help support the efforts to not repeal the Affordable Care Act,” she said.

Pam Krimsky, of Highland, is a member of the Lloyd Democratic Committee “and I’m an organizer for single-payer in this area.”

Krimsky estimated that 2.7 million New Yorkers will lose their health care with the repeal of the ACA, calling that an “abomination.” She criticized Rep. John Faso, as many speakers did, for his vote to move the GOP plan to the House floor for a vote.

“We need to move forward on healthcare. We cannot be forced to move back because we chose the wrong Congressperson,” she said.

Krimsky urged people to contact their representatives in Albany and urge them to approve Single Payer New York, NYS bill 4840.

Jeff Biels, a teacher, a Democrat from Woodstock and a former diplomat in Iraq, said the GOP plan will provide less care and will force many hospitals to close.

“We have the wealth and wisdom to do better,” he said.

Abbey Mitchell, of Woodstock, has been a Social Worker for 46 years.

“I have never before been afraid of my government. We need single payer and medicine for all,” she said. “We have a sociopath in the White House.”

Bridget Barclay, of New Paltz, said President Trump does not care about the American people.

“If we are not healthy, how can we have a healthy economy?” she asked. “This [GOP plan] will have an impact.”

Maureen Ford said the U.S. is the only industrial country where health care is a for profit business, pointing out that 68,000 in this district will lose their healthcare if the GOP plan were approved.

Karen Fairweather, of the New Paltz Maternal Care Network, said pre-natal care is at risk and pregnancy is going to be considered a pre-existing condition and wouldn’t be covered under the GOP plan.

Carol M. Smith, Ulster County Commissioner of Health and Mental Health, thanked everyone for attending. She said all of the public comments will be put into a report that will be submitted to County Executive Michael Hein.

