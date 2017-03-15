Highland approves bus financing

In May 2016 Highland voters approved a bus proposition and last week the School Board unanimously approved the financing for the vehicles; seven 65-passenger school busses, one 29-passenger bus and one Suburban vehicle at a cost of $934,723 and issued obligations for the district to pay the cost over the next five years.

Each of the 65 passenger busses cost $119,050; the 29 passenger $53,586 and the Suburban $47,780. The costs include cameras and radios.

Superintendent Deborah Haab said the district will be receiving $250,000 that will help offset the $934,723 total through a capital project grant that was obtained by NYS Assemblyman Frank Skartados. Haab said the district did not qualify for a second grant of approximately $200,000.

At the school budget vote this May residents will have the opportunity to vote on a proposition for the district to purchase additional busses; five, 65 passenger busses and three, 29 passenger vans for a total of $750,000. The board unanimously approved this resolution at last week’s meeting. It was pointed out that the larger busses use propane fuel and get 4 miles per gallon.

2017-18 Budget Discussion

Superintendent Haab said the state is in the negotiation phase of their budgetary process but once a state budget is passed, the school district will have a clear picture on their final aid numbers. She said presently there is a gap between district revenues and expenditures.

“It’s a little larger than we’d like to see initially but we remain optimistic that the aid picture is going to improve. In anticipation of the state budget negotiations getting into full swing, I’ve already met with our Senator [Amedore] and I’ve already met with our Assemblyman [Skartados] to let them know that we’re starting out with a gap. I pointed out to them that about $600,000 of the aid increase that appears on our aid runs will not actually materialize because its based on assumptions about our building project, our borrowing and our final expenditures that are premature. They [state] are basing their building aid projections on our wrapping up and will be submitting our cost reports to the state and start to get our full building aid…We don’t want to get that money before we’re entitled to it because that will shortchange the aid at the end of the 15 years.”

Haab is optimistic that the district will be able to close the gap without having to make reductions in programs or staff. She indicated that letters will soon be sent out to the state, calling attention to this situation in Highland “because $2.6 million less in Foundation aid is our message; that’s what we should be getting, $2.6 million more.”

Business Director Louise Lynch examined the impact of rolling over the current school year onto next year while retaining current educational programs, current staffing levels, one known retirement and retaining a $100,000 inter-fund transfer for the food service.

“We closed that deficit last year with a transfer this year and we know we’re making improvements in that area,” she said. “A $100,000 [amount] may cut it next year though we may need a little more, but we are certainly much closer than we’ve been in five years,” she said.

Lynch addressed the rising costs of heath insurance.

“They’re ranging in percentage increases between 16.5% to 18 percent, which is sizable. We’re hoping to whittle that number down by a combination of farming some things out, doing some Request for Proposals [RFPS] and trying to save some costs on prescription drugs. We’re trying to manage premium increases with co-pay and other increases that hit our members [but] it is not finalized yet.” Lynch said the district pays the bulk of these costs but at this point in the budgetary process she does not yet have firm numbers, calling it “a big unknown at this time.”

Lynch touched upon out of district tuition educational program costs, especially in special needs programs.

“What we know now is if you compare our current actual expenditures to next year’s budget it wouldn’t be as big of a number but we know our last years budget was inadequate for what we’re seeing this year,” she said.

The school board will continue to refine their 2017-18 budget during the next few weeks but the board has to approve a final budget by April 21. The public budget vote is scheduled for May 16 from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.

By Mark Reynolds

