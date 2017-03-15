Highland girls’ season ends at state tournament

Highland’s girls’ basketball team faced a common foe, Irvington, in the regional semis Tuesday, March 7, and the result was about the same as it was in other years the two met after earning their sectional titles.

Irvington, from Section I, won the Class B regional semifinal, 53-38, to end Highland’s season at SUNY New Paltz. Highland led 25-23 at the half before Irvington came back with a strong second half to move onto the regional final.

Bri Rozzi scored 13 points to lead Highland, and Jadya Jackson scored 10 points for the Huskies. Highland fell behind in the third quarter when Irvington took off on a 9-0 run, but the Huskies battled to through the quarter to cut the lead to 32-30 with less than three minutes left in the period.

Irvington then took off on another run, 10-0, to take a 12-point lead over Highland, and the Huskies could not come back from the late deficit to avoid the elimination.

Highland finished the season 16-8 and will not graduate a starting senior from a team primarily comprised of juniors and sophomores.

By Bond Brungard

