Highland honors Lindy Palladino

The Highland Board of Fire Commissioners recently honored one of their own – Dominick “Lindy” Palladino for his long and devoted service to the department.

The Fire Commissioners recently presented Palladino with a plaque that states: In recognition and deep appreciation of your 30 years of dedicated service and outstanding commitment to the citizens and firefighters of the fire district through an intense desire to improve the services we provide to the community and our neighbors.”

Palladino said he was never a firefighter but was always associated with the Highland Fire Department, choosing to serve instead as a Fire Commissioner “because I was ready and willing to help in any way that I could. I only lived about a block from the firehouse so it was very convenient for me and I was accepted and I stayed with it.”

In the past three decades Palladino has seen innumerable changes in the department.

“When I first got in there we only had about three pieces of equipment,” he said. “[Now] besides the new firehouse, we’ve got double the amount of equipment. We have the Tahoe Chevrolet car for every one of our officers, the Chief, the Assistant Chief on down the line. We have a group of men taking the time and the effort and everything else to maintain what we need to keep the fire department whole.”

Palladino said the department has been “very, very fortunate” to have the younger generation answering the call to serve their community.

“If we lose one we usually end up getting two or three [recruits],” he said.

Palladino was born on May 30, 1927. After graduating High School at the age of 17, Palladino was accepted into the Naval Air Technical Training Command in Memphis, Tennessee. He completed his Combat Air Crewman AMM 1st Class in December 1946 in Norman, Oklahoma and eventually ended up at a Separation Center in Lido Beach on Long Island where he was honorably discharged.

Returning to Highland, Palladino has served the community as a Town Councilman, Town Clerk, and as a member of the Board of Assessment Review. He joined the American Legion Lloyd Post #193, where he served for 46 years, rising to Commander and presently serves as their Historian. He was also a member of the Lloyd Revolving Loan Fund Review Committee, a member of the Highland Exchange Club and a “founding father” of the Highland Little League. He has been a member of the Multi-County Community Development Corporation and has served as both President and Secretary of the Highland Rotary Club.

Palladino is a retired Senior Vice President of the First National Bank of Highland, currently M&T Bank. He and his wife Peggy recently celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary and have a son and two daughters, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Fire Chief Peter Miller said Palladino was a committed Fire Commissioner.

“He was always a very stable person as far as getting information, making decisions and doing the right thing. He was very thorough,” Miller said.

Miller said Palladino was deeply involved in setting policy and making money decisions.

“He’s rock solid as far as integrity, there’s no ands, ifs or buts,” Miller said.

By Mark Reynolds

mreynolds@tcnewspapers.com