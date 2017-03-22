Huskies looking for 3rd straight Section 9 title

Highland’s boys’ lacrosse team has won two sectional titles in a row, and this year they drop to Class C, following a realignment, after losing Chris Schlappich, an offensive threat who signed to play for Marist College’s Division I team.

“We lost a good bit, but we have a good bit returning,” said Tom Schlappich, Highland’s coach. “I think a lot of the guys have improved upon where they were last year, which will be necessary to compete in the division we are in.”

The defense will be anchored by seniors with Giorgio D’Angelo, returning to goalie to guide them back. Jason Chlus returns to the defense with fellow seniors Brian Donahoe and Matt Valentino. David Wood, a senior, will face-off and play defensive midfielder, and Jack Young will be a long-stick midfielder. Jesse Weaver, a junior, will be a midfielder with Christian Canino, a sophomore.

Jack Frederick, a senior, will play attack with Danny Rusk and Roger Hegeman, sophomores.

D’Angelo , who signed to play Division II lacrosse at Post University after his junior year, said the team is easing into a new season.

“I think we’re just taking it one day at a time,” he said. “We don’t want to look too far forward, we just want to come to practice and improve every day.”

The Huskies still need the intensity to win a Section 9, Class C title, and they’ll have to overcome tough teams like Rondout, Red Hook, New Paltz and Goshen to do so.

“New Paltz is a good and upcoming team,” said Schlappich. “Goshen will be extremely difficult.”

And when asked where the team needs to improve, Schlappich was very specific about what the Huskies need to do.

“Everywhere,” he said. “If you are not improving, you are getting worse.”

