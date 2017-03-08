Lady Huskies crowned Class B champions

Highland’s girls’ basketball team entered the Section 9, Class B final Saturday at SUNY Orange in Middletown against Spackenkill with a six game winning streak, and that momentum took the stage early for Huskies.

Highland established its dominance with an 8-2 run less than halfway through the first quarter, and that’s about as close as the Spartans came to slowing the Huskies in their tracks.

Highland’s lead grew by 14 points, 43-29, with four minutes left in the fourth as the Huskies enjoyed 15-3 run with less than two minutes to go the game.

Ninety seconds later, Highland finished its work with Spackenkill by taking the sectional crown with a 49-31 victory.

“I feel all the hard work all season has paid off,” said Bri Rozzi, who led Highland with 22 points. “Our three hour practices and everything we’ve done up to this moment, it just feels amazing.”

Rozzi downed a trio of threes and with seven of her eight foul shots as the Huskies’ defense frustrated Spartans inside the paint and out.

Highland’s 2015/2016 season ended in the semis against Marlboro, which reached the state final four last year. Highland, which improved the 16-7 with the sectional title, ended the regular season with a 4-0 run and then stopped Marlboro, Tuesday, Feb. 22 from defending their sectional title. Fallsburg was the next to drop for Highland in the semis two nights later.

“I think beating Marlboro, in the first round, gave us the momentum through the rest of sectional playoffs,” said Rozzi.

But the foundation for Highland’s late-season and postseason runs was set on a concentration to strengthen the defense in the middle of the season.

“That’s when this team made a change,” said Jim Malak, Highland’s coach, after his team improved to 16-7 with the sectional title.

Highland’s run at the end was sparked by a loss to Pine Plains, a team Highland had stopped earlier in the year. A tear began after that, and Wallkill, a sectional Class A semifinalist, as one of the teams downed along the way.

“After that, we got to Wallkill and played very well,” said Malak. “And then we just took off from there.”

Emily Peterson scored eight points for Highland, all in the third quarter with a three, while going five for six from the foul line. Jayda Jackson also helped with seven points as she downed a three and four foul shots with four opportunities.

By Bond Brungard

sports@tcnewspapers.com