Maloney pushes for PFOS study

A test group of almost 400 people who drank City of Newburgh water tested with four times the amount of PFOS in their blood than the national average in 2013 and 2014. That is according to results from the first round of blood tests administered by the New York State Department of Health.

But, due to a lack of research, there is no way to say what effect this may have on human health, according to the DOH. “We need better science on this,” said Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney at a press conference held at St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital on Monday.

Maloney will introduce a bill to call on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to conduct a two-year study into the long-term health effects of exposure to perfluorinated chemicals (PFCs), including perfluorooctane sulfate (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA).

“I encourage Newburgh residents to get tested,” said New York State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker. The doctor also urged people to share their blood tests results with health care providers.

Newburgh results, so far

The DOH presented the blood test results from the first 370 participants at SUNY Orange’s Kaplan Hall last Wednesday, about a week after people received test results in the mail.

“The level in Newburgh is 20,” said Brad Hutton, deputy commissioner of the DOH Office of Public Health.

Hutton compared the Newburgh group’s average level of 20 micrograms per liter of PFOS – the chemical responsible for the contamination of the city’s water supply at Washington Lake – to a level of 5.2 micrograms per liter in the general U.S. population in 2013 and 2014.

However, he noted another test group drinking public water in Decatur, Alabama, in 2010, tested with twice the amount of PFOS as did the Newburgh group; and an occupational group who worked at the 3M plant in Decatur tested with nearly ten times as much in 2000.

Hutton stressed that City of Newburgh water has been completely free of PFOS since the city switched to using Catskill Aqueduct water last May.

“These compounds have half-lives, which is the time period you can expect it to decrease by one half,” Hutton said. “The half-life for this compound is five to seven years… we certainly expect that your level will drop over time.”

PFOS is one of a group of six perfluorinated chemicals that were measured through the state’s biomonitoring program, which began blood tests in November.

Audience member Robert Morton asked how his results may be tied to certain health conditions he was experiencing. “No one can tell you if your health conditions can be related to these exposures,” said Hutton.

Limited research

PFCs have been used in products such as non-stick cookware, including Teflon, carpeting, clothing and fire foam, the chief source of contamination in the city’s watershed. Information is just beginning to emerge on health effects associated with exposure to PFCs, also referred to as Perfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS).

Scientists do know that PFCs are slow to break down and so widespread in the environment that most everyone has some in their blood. “Some studies in humans have shown that certain PFAS may affect the developing fetus and child, including possible changes in growth, learning and behavior,” the CDC states.

“In addition, they may decrease fertility and interfere with the body’s natural hormones, increase cholesterol, affect the immune system and even increase cancer risk.”

DOH Toxicologist Tom Johnson said there is some “suggestive evidence” that PFOA and PFOS may be carcinogens, but “the amount of evidence needed to say PFOA or PFOS causes cancer” is simply not there.

In time, Newburgh itself will provide important information needed for research on the impact of PFCs on human health, said Elizabeth Lewis-Michl, DOH director of environmental health assessments for the Center for Environmental Health. “As we go along, participants will provide those details,” she said.

“We’re not going to happy talk this,” said Maloney on Monday. “As I stand here today, I don’t have any reason to believe anyone in the City of Newburgh will experience any (negative) health effects,” he said, but more research is needed to know for certain.

The source site of the drinking water pollution has been identified as the Air National Guard Base at Stewart International Airport, where PFOS-containing fire foam has been used since the 1970s.

To schedule a PFC blood test, call the Dept. of Health at 1-800-801-8092.

By SHANTAL RILEY

sriley@tcnewspapers.com