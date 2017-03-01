Marlborough hosts land use forum

In an ongoing series of public forums, the Town of Marlborough last week invited Planner John Behan to discuss how the community can discover connections between land usage, transportation, historic preservation and their impacts upon the character of the area.

Behan began by focusing on Land Uses in Marlborough, highlighting its economic development, its design character, the extent and impacts of strip development and on areas that may change and others that should be conserved. He pointed out that when towns incorporate complete street designs along a highway, there is a higher likelihood that these areas will see a much wider array of compatible land uses.

Behan presented slides of the northern and southern gateway areas into the town as well as the Marlboro Hamlet center. He said simple improvements to Marlborough could have very positive long-lasting effects, such as adding more sidewalks, planting trees, redesigning intersections, installing attractive light poles with energy efficient luminaries, constructing beautiful stone walls and introducing traffic calming designs in the hamlet area. He suggested that Marlborough’s rich agricultural heritage could be further promoted by bringing the bounty of the vineyards and farms to the corridor, perhaps by offering farm-to-table opportunities in an old farmhouse along the corridor.

Georges Jacquemart, of BFJ Planning, will be spearheading a study of the Route 9W corridor for the county that will begin later this month. The analysis will focus on enhancing safety for vehicles and pedestrians, reviewing roadway access and on ways to improve connectivity along the roadway.

Linda Mackey, of the NYS Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, offered information on how towns across the state have been working to preserve their historic and cultural resources in their communities.

“Historic properties are adaptable, renewable resources that offer effective, environment friendly community revitalization options,” she said. “Historic preservation can rejuvenate neighborhoods, stimulate economic development, create jobs and increase property values.”

Mackey said New York State offers many programs to help communities achieve their goals with historic resource surveys, preservation tax incentives, historic preservation environmental review and preservation planning and community outreach, to name a few. There is also a 10% federal tax credit program for non-historic buildings and also a 25% barn tax credit program.

Supervisor Al Lanzetta said as this process unfolds he is finding out about different grants to help fund and support some of these initiatives.

“One of the grants we’re applying for is a forest grant for trees,” he said. “It entitles you to buy trees so we have a vision of planting trees along Route 9W entering from the south and coming in from the north, both sides planted with trees and on Sands Avenue and at the park at the landing by the river. This grant would allow us to buy almost $30,000 of trees.”

Lanzetta has been researching, planning and applying for grants for a very long time.

“Its going slower, it’s the bureaucracy in Albany, it is just terrible,” he said, pointing out that although Marlborough received a $150,000 grant to finish the train station they still have not received the state’s approval to move forward “and it been almost a year.” He said he is trying not to get into the same situation when ten years ago they were endlessly waiting for a $50,000 grant to finish the station roof.

Lanzetta said “the whole thing is to have a vision, what the town would like to see so its inviting for people to slow down and say let me go into town.”

Lanzetta posed a central question about inviting businesses into town.

“Do you want anybody to come in and do whatever they want because you want the economic development?” he asked. “It’s hard and I understand the frustration on how things get done.”

Lanzetta said the public is generally very positive about these economic and development suggestions.

“I tell them we’re not looking back, we’re looking forward,” he said. “The whole thing is to plan for the future for my grandchildren and their grandchildren. We want people to stay in Marlborough by making it inviting.”

By Mark Reynolds

mreynolds@tcnewspapers.com