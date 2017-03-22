Maybrook to see 11 percent tax increase

Maybrook residents are looking at up to an 11 percent village tax increase this year.

If adopted, the mayor’s proposed budget would raise the village tax rate to $14.02 for residents in the town of Montgomery. Residents with a home assessed at $150,000 would see an increase of $209.

For those village residents with homes in Hamptonburgh, their tax rate would be increased by 9.3 percent to $9.95 and a home assessed at $150,000 would see an increase of $127.50 for the year.

The village board voted at their last meeting to pass a local law overriding the property tax cap, paving the way for the increase.

Mayor Dennis Leahy said he always tries to keep village taxes as low as possible, but he couldn’t avoid the increase this year without “gutting” the budget or draining the fund balance. As it is, the budget is utilizing $150,000 from its fund balance—the same amount the village used last year.

In prior years, Leahy used $300,000 from the village fund balance to alleviate the burden on residents, but he explained that can’t continue as the village needs to start rebuilding its fund balance.

The proposed budget includes no major projects, but it does contend with several cost increases.

According to Leahy, retirement costs have shot up $38,000, health insurance has gone up by $17,465 and workman’s compensation costs are up $5,000.

The budget also includes a lease for a new police vehicle ($15,000), a pay increase of 1.5 percent for village employees, and an investment in economic development of $20,000.

If they had not been able to override the tax cap, the cuts would have been visible to residents, from the loss of village events to investments in parks and other areas.

“There’s no way we could survive,” said Leahy.

According to Leahy, over the last nine budgets, taxes for a village resident with a home assessed at $150,000 has only increased $612—which translates into an average yearly increase of $68. For those in Hamptonburgh with the same assessed value, the average increase each year was $71.67.

In the end, the only real solution to the dilemma is to break the cycle. For the last few years, the village board have been focusing on rebuilding Maybrook’s infrastructure and pursuing economic development.

Leahy pointed out that the village purchased property on Main Street from Orange County for a municipal parking lot back in 2015 and cameras for increased security on Tower Avenue and Main Street will be installed soon. The B-2 zone that surrounds Main Street is the focus of attention for Maybrook’s village attorney and planner.

At their last meeting, the village board approved a local law that continues the moratorium on the issuance of permits, certificates of occupancy and approvals for development in the B-2 district—but with one important change. Property owners can now apply for a hardship waiver.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Property, a corporate park project that would utilize the old Maybrook rail line, is pending in the wings. The applicants estimate that once complete, it could bring over $700,000 in tax revenue to the village.

Leahy believes that the Galaxy project, if and when it becomes a reality, would help the village tremendously—not just with increased tax revenue, but by prompting growth in in the form of jobs, new residents, new businesses and possibly even a future elementary school.

“This project will move the village into the 21st century,” said Mayor Leahy.

A budget work session with the village board will be held on Monday, March 27 at 6 p.m., followed by the regular village board meeting at 7 p.m.

By RACHEL COLEMAN