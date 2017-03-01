Nasty weather

Straight winds up to 69 mph knocked down trees and utility poles and sent stationary planes crashing into each other in a thunderstorm on Saturday night. About 32,000 homes and businesses in several counties were affected, according to John Maserjian, spokesperson for Central Hudson Electric Gas and Electric.

Similar conditions, with a cold front meeting a warm front, may cause a similar storm on Wednesday, said Faye Barthold, National Weather Service meteorologist.

“With a 65-knot wind, they’ll fly,” said Ed Magryta, manager of the Orange County Airport, referring to small planes parked there. “So I’m not surprised they lifted. Gusts must have ripped them out of their tie-downs,” he said. Two were “strikes,” with likely irreparable damage, but only eight of 165 planes there were damaged, he said.

That was typical of the straight winds’ narrow paths that also left trees and poles pointing in the same direction on the ground. They tended to fall in narrow swathes, with surrounding areas undisturbed. While tornado winds come from multiple directions, straight winds come from a single direction, Barthold said.

During the driving rain and wind, Charlene Riach said her family hardly heard three trees fall in her yard, though one tree grazed the side of her house where her husband sat by the window. But houses on either side of hers on Clearview Ext. in Wallkill seemed unaffected, she said.

“A half hour before, it was 70 degrees and warm,” she said. “I was in the backyard. Then it got dark, and the trees fell shortly afterward, all in the same direction. But some things didn’t move—tables and chairs and urns. The gazebo in back wasn’t bolted down, and it didn’t move. Whatever came through only took things in its path.”

Their lights went off at 6:30 and came back on at 10:30.

“Driving through 70 mph winds was crazy, but you do what you gotta do,” ,” said Larry Marshall, Town of Crawford Highway Superintendent. On Union School Rd., he had to turn around because a tree blocked the road, and he ticked off a dozen other roads where trees or poles partially or completely blocked access. During the storm, he sent two crews of two to move whatever fell to the side of the road.

“They do it real quick,” said Marshall. “They use chain saws, cut them up and roll them off the road. With 77 miles of roads, it’s hard to hit all the roads. We coordinate with police.”

They were out for three hours, until an hour after the storm. Chipped trees go to a compost pile on Alice Court in Pine Bush, he said.

A telephone pole snapped in half on Kaisertown Rd. in the Town of Montgomery, said Charles Wozniak, highway superintendent there. Three trees had fallen on the line, and the pressure broke the pole, he said. Another tree fell and obstructed the road. He and three crews, seven people in all, were out for three to four hours clearing trees and poles, especially on the west side of town.

“You couldn’t see what was in front of you or if something was coming down. Garbage cans, trampolines, anything not tied down was blowing around,” he said. Sometimes he had to pull over to the side when the rain was blinding.

With many power outages in the area, he had relatives still without power on Monday morning. Crews would continue to clean up debris for a couple of days, he said. Tree chips go to a mulch pile for a garden at Benedict Farm Park.

In the Town of Montgomery, 162 residents lost power, while 380 were in the dark in the Village, but most had power again by Sunday night, said Maserjian, of Central Hudson Gas and Electric. In Orange County, 3700 lost power, as well as 17,000 in Ulster County.

“The storm was intense, fast moving, and powerful,” he said. “Most of the damage was in a band between Kingston and New Paltz. Downblasts can be narrow and specific.”

In Montgomery, with 413 outages, half were tree related, she said. But in Crawford, with 592 outages, only 15 percent were tree-related. Wallkill had 2901 outages, with 34 percent tree related. The rest, she said, resulted from lightning and wind knocking equipment out of place.

By Jessica Cohen