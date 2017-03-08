New look for Wallkill

A project that’s been years in the making is finally on the verge of coming to fruition in Shawangunk, as the Town Board awarded a bid for its upcoming sidewalk repairs at the group’s March 2 meeting. The renovations, which would refurbish sidewalks along Main Street, Park Avenue, Central Avenue, Bridge Street and Church Street, could commence in April or May pending State Department of Transportation approval. A state grant will cover the costs of 95 percent of the project, and since the program includes the distribution of federal funds, the state must sign off on the construction.

At the Thursday meeting, the board approved a $1,514,736 bid from Whispering Pines company to carry out the work, pending the state’s approval. The town would like to have the construction complete before the Wallkill Bridge is closed for repair work starting in June. The sidewalk project has been in the works for nine years, and really started to gain momentum last spring when the town learned its initial planned outlay of 20 percent of the project funding would be reduced to just five percent under the state grant. The town will take the sidewalk construction funds out of the sewer district and will be reimbursed after they apply for their money back from the state.

The deal requires the contractors to provide the town’s engineers with a field office for the duration of the project, and Shawangunk Supervisor John Valk recommended to the board that the setup be housed inside the Town Hall, as the municipality could rent out the office space. The new sidewalks could make the area easier to traverse for locals and tourists. “The community would be more walkable,” Valk said. “It’ll complement our rail trail, because people can come from the rail trail and walk around the hamlet.”

Greater Pine Bush Partnership

The board also approved a measure last week to sign on as a member of the Greater Pine Bush Partnership. The community group highlights the dangers of drug abuse, and with opioid use running rampant across the country due to prescription drug and heroin abuse, the group is gathering local partners to combat drug use. The towns of Wallkill and Crawford have already signed on, and other local institutions like the Pine Bush Chamber of Commerce and Mid-Hudson Prevention Resource Center are also lending their support to the cause.

Since the Pine Bush group began last spring, the organization has hosted numerous Narcan training sessions and have handed out more than 250 kits containing the drug overdose antidote. The medicine is administered through the nose to victims who are in the throes of an overdose, and the Greater Pine Bush Partnership has already saved several lives due to their efforts. Joining the group requires no financial commitment for Shawangunk. “We’d just be a partner,” Valk said. “When they apply for grants, and they’re applying for 501 C nonprofit status, they just want to form a coalition. We’ll send someone to meetings, either myself or a board member, to share thoughts and bring it back to the board if they need anything.”

DMV bus to visit

Local residents who take advantage of the services offered by the Department of Motor Vehicles bus that parks next to the Shawangunk Town Hall are in luck, as the mobile DMV will now be stopping by the town every second, third, fourth and fifth Friday of the month starting in April. The initiative has been ongoing since the Shawangunk Town Hall opened seven years ago, but the bus previously would arrive in the town only twice a month. The bus is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., then 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. each time it parks in the town.

Margaret Tremper

Shawangunk received some sad news over the weekend, as former Town Clerk Margaret Tremper passed away on Sunday. Tremper first joined the town government in 1968, and took over the clerk’s job seven years later. She held the post until her retirement in December 2013. “She was very dedicated to the residents of our town from the day she took the job in 1975 until she retired,” Valk said. “She was also very dedicated to her family. She always had a smile on her face when people came to the window. I’ll always remember that smile.”

The Town Hall will be shuttered on March 9 so that the Shawangunk staff can attend Tremper’s funeral. “She was in the know about everything,” Town Clerk Jane Rascoe said. “She knew everybody, and she extended herself to everybody. Whether it meant she was here early or she came in on the weekends, that carried right through all of her years of public service. She truly was loved by everybody, and she would help anybody. She created a family atmosphere amongst everybody who worked in Town Hall, and this was her second home for sure.”

By Ted Remsnyder