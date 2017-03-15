Newburgh declared ‘fair and welcoming city’

The Newburgh City Council declared Newburgh a “fair and welcoming city” on Monday. The designation means the city will not enforce federal immigration law except in cases of a judicial warrant.

The resolution follows guidance from New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who spoke to a crowd of about 400 people at the Newburgh Armory Unity Center last Thursday.

“It’s up to local government and local law enforcement,” said Schneiderman. “You can decide if you want to collaborate with federal immigration agencies. It’s optional.”

The resolution was adopted shortly after a federal ban on immigrants from six Muslim-majority countries and a major crackdown on undocumented immigrants under the new Trump Administration.

“The City of Newburgh City Council supports the establishment and communication of a clear policy that local police and government agents will not enforce federal civil immigration law nor facilitate (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) deportation, except where legally required to do so,” the resolution states.

The “fair and welcoming city” resolution is a softer version of a previous plan to declare Newburgh a “Sanctuary City,” which some council members worried might provoke federal funding cuts.

“In terms of the current national, political environment, I cannot guarantee what the president and this administration will do,” said councilwoman Karen Mejia, speaking to concerns over possible funding cuts at a city council meeting last Thursday. “There seem to be no rules anymore.”

Mejia noted a Washington Post news report citing a possible $6-billion cut in federal spending at the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the funding source of the city’s annual Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).

In February, Mayor Judy Kennedy explained the city already follows the Sanctuary-City model of not enforcing immigration law, except in cases of a judicial warrant. The declaration will not protect criminals, she said. “This is about civil, immigration deportation cases,” Kennedy said.

Schneiderman addressed concerns from immigrants at the Armory last week. “Families are being torn apart,” said Alfredo Pacheco of Community Voices Heard.

“Children have substantial privacy rights,” Schneiderman explained. “In the State of New York, there has not been any case… where they have gone into a school to take a kid.”

“The most essential thing is to understand your state government has a lot of (tools) to protect you,” said the attorney general.

Schneiderman said his office would challenge the second immigration ban issued by the Trump Administration. “They have dialed it way back, but it doesn’t make it less offensive to say we are now discriminating against a smaller group of Muslims,” Schneiderman said. “That is not how the constitution works.”

