Newburgh relay teams qualify for state meet

Newburgh’s girls 1,600 and 800-meter relay teams are heading to the state indoor meet after winning the Section 9 state qualifiers Friday.

And running relays was the only game plan by the Lady Goldbacks headed to the qualifier at West Point

“The goal was to get to states,” said Bruce Green, who coaches the Lady Goldbacks, “We basically narrowed everything down to the relays. We scratched our individuals because we wanted to do a rare double in the four by two and the four by four.”

Marielle Apronti, Justine Brooks, Ahnrea McCaskill and Danielle Riley powered the Lady Goldbacks in the 1,600-meter relay, beating Kingston by more than six seconds with a time of 4:10.37.

Apronti was also the lead leg on the winning 800-meter relay team, and she was joined by D’Asia Causar, Juantasia Cumberbatch and Maimuna Jammen with a half-second victory over Middletown with a time of 1:45.51.

The Lady Goldbacks will compete in the state meet Saturday, March 4 at the Ocean Breeze complex on Staten Island. A little more than a week later, spring practice starts for the outdoor season.

“We look forward to the spring to get better,” said Green.

Newburgh’s boys’ team also won the 1,600-meter relay with a time of 3:28.53 to make it to the state meet. Stephon Scott was the anchor on that team, and he qualified for state meet with a second-place finish in the triple jump.

