NFA set to begin year 2 of lacrosse building program

After a lost decade, Newburgh’s boys’ lacrosse team showed some promise last season with four wins and nine losses.

“It was the most wins in years,” said Jimmy Horton, Newburgh’s coach. “We had our first league win in 10 years. It was a good start, I’ll put it that way.”

It also Horton’s first season as head coach, and Angelo Foster, with his dynamic athleticism, was there to possibly get the team on track. Foster helped give the team so hope, but he graduated with 15 seniors, and now Horton has to try and build off the foundation that was started last year.

“The kids, a lot of them are new, first-year guys. A lot them are multi-sport athletes,” said Horton. “At this point, we have to get their sticks skills up to par.”

In the off-season, the team worked out twice a week at Heritage Middle School and played in a winter 13-game developmental league in Milton.

“Watching them in the winter league, they improved,” said Horton. “Big time. The first time they went out there, they didn’t know what was going on. By the end, we won a couple of games up there.”

Helping to take Foster’s place will be Terry Anderson, a returning sophomore, who will play attack and midfield. Kevin Heitmuller, a junior, will also play attack and midfielder along with Danny Suh, a senior. Tommy Vasquez, a junior, will play goalie.

John Dencker, a junior, will play midfield. Bruno Hernandez and Nick Cracolici, seniors, will play defense without any experience.

Newburgh’s competitive woes in the last decade have been exacerbated by the lack of a feeder program. But hopefully that will change next year with the budgeting of modified teams for the boys and girls.

“We’ll get the ball rolling with our seventh and eighth-graders,” said Horton. “Hopefully, we can be competitive in four or five years.”

The team will also play some games on Academy Field’s turf surface. Horton said that will accommodate the team’s speed and help with more consistent play.

“I am very excited about that,” said Horton, of playing on Academy Field. “It will be easier to pick up ground balls.”

By Bond Brungard

