One man’s vision for Milton

Robert Pollock is simply not satisfied with the current state of affairs in the hamlet of Milton and is making plans to do something about it. After successfully transforming Capt. Anning Smith’s pre-revolutionary home into the Buttermilk Falls Inn and Spa, he turned his attention to Main Street where he opened Frieda’s Bakery and is on the cusp of opening an Asian-fusion themed restaurant.

Pollock recently developed a preliminary conceptual plan to build several contiguous structures on the western side of Main Street, from the corner of Main Street and Milton Turnpike north to the Post Office. His project calls for a mix of 16,800 sq./ft. of commercial retail space on the ground floors and 7,600 sq./ft. of residential apartments on the second floors.

In addition, Pollock is hoping to erect a two-story, 2,000 sq./ft. museum/arts center on the corner of Main and Church Streets where CSC Auto was located. He is also planning to add a significant number of parking spaces in several areas in and around the hamlet, calling this a critical ingredient to the project. As a first step Pollock has taken down O’Daly’s Pub & Grill and CSC Auto, long staples along Main Street, to make way for his future plans.

Pollock said he decided to improve the hamlet because he saw property values dropping while local taxes continued to rise, especially school taxes. He believes his efforts will significantly add to the tax base, giving it a much needed fiscal shot in the arm.

Buttermilk Falls General Manager C.J. Hartwell-Kelly said there is a “wonderful influx” of people who are now visiting Milton and Marlboro.

“We have a restaurant here and we have a spa but we’re sending them to other towns, so why not send them here to at least increase the sales tax base and keep generating economic development for Milton and Marlboro and really give them places and options to go to,” she said.

Pollock said he may be one of a handful of people in town who pay the most in taxes. He said if there were significant economic growth in the town he would end up being just one of a hundred, a position he would welcome. As a start he would make the new spaces very affordable and even offer some units for free as a way to jump start the town’s economy.

“You first have to bring in the artisans and let them grow their businesses. You make it affordable, subsidized if possible, so they can live above their store and build up a clientele,” he said.

Pollock is presently working with a grant writer to secure some funding for the town “either for infrastructure, for curbs, for sidewalks through the state or federal, whatever needs to be done.”

Pollock said there used to be a facade program in town that appears to have lapsed.

“So if you have no facades, what are you supposed to do? If you have nothing to work with, what are you working with?” he asked. “You look at stuff I don’t own [on Main Street] and there’s big open gaps of empty lots.”

Pollock said this year he is calculating costs for the entire project.

“I’ll hit the Planning Board as soon as I get everything on paper,” he said. “When I get the footprints for the building then I’ll have the architect fill in the blanks.”

Hartwell-Kelly said Milton can benefit by studying other Main Streets across the Hudson Valley, such as Rhinebeck.

“We want to try to replicate a walkable environment that is a thoroughfare through a village [by making] beautiful, wide-open storefronts that will have really unique spaces and hopefully really unique retailers that will invite people to stroll,” she said.

“We’re going to keep open space where we can [and] we’re going to hide parking away from the main thoroughfare.”

Pollock contends that Milton has long suffered from a lack of thoughtful planning and was developed in a “knee jerk” manner just to erect structures. He said the town could assist by bringing sewer infrastructure to the hamlet, install natural gas lines and bury all electrical utilities underground.

“We’ve got to bring this place up to the 21st century,” he said.

Hartwell-Kelly summed up Pollock’s thought process on revitalizing the hamlet.

“As Robert looks to invest back into the village and put all of these resources into it, he wants the town to have more forward thinking on development and infrastructure that is going to make it [inviting] not just for him, but for anybody else that wants to come in here.” she said.

By Mark Reynolds

