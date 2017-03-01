Orange Hall Gallery filled with watercolors

Orange Hall Gallery is full of watercolors now through March 22. In addition to the 102 works displayed by members of the North East Watercolor Society on the main floor and Loft, thirteen fascinating works by the judge of the show are on exhibit on the wall of Orange Hall Gallery Fringe.

Lana Privitera paints in a hyper-realist style which makes viewers “stop in their tracks” in amazement when they realize that what they are viewing are paintings, not photographs. The details in her works are even more extraordinary when viewers discern that the medium used is watercolor. During the demonstration, “Texture Effects in Realistic Watercolors,” starting at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, she will explain how she controls watercolors which are usually thought to be a looser, freer medium.

The hour-long art demonstration is scheduled at the mid-point of the dual reception for her show and the North East Watercolor Society exhibit. The demonstration, reception and exhibits are free and open to the public. The title of her exhibit opens viewers’ minds to Privitera’s focus. Windows to the Past visually describes her connection to local history. “Silver Morning” is a work demonstrating her use of light to enhance antique silver and china. “Morrison Hall Tower” gives a trompe l’oeil effect to the intricate roof, chimneys, and carvings in the marble of the mansion on the campus of SUNY Orange.

“I feel an immense respect for the hard work and creativity of our forefathers, and feel compelled to preserve for posterity the beauty and significance of family heirlooms and historical farms and buildings, [by] reproducing them faithfully for generations to come,” remarks Privitera. She continues, “My ultimate goal is always to trigger each viewer’s private recollections by filling their eyes with minute details of the places and things they love, helping them, hopefully, to bring forth sweet feelings and memories of happier days from their past.”

Originally from Spain, Privitera was recently recognized for her artistic achievements in her home city on the Ebro River, Zaragoza, Aragón. She has been influenced by Spanish master painter Joaquin Sorolla whose typical works were characterized by a dexterous representation of the people and landscape under the bright sunlight of his native land. He also enjoyed painting works on historical themes.

An award-winning artist, Privitera is a signature member of both the American Artist Professional League and the North East Watercolor Society, and a former elected member of the New Jersey Watercolor Society. She teaches watercolors at her studio in Pine Bush and at the Wallkill River School in Montgomery. She is a 1983 graduate of the Fine Arts School of Zaragoza where she majored in Fashion Design and Art History.

Orange Hall is located at the corner of Wawayanda and Grandview Avenues, Middletown. Questions may be directed to Cultural Affairs at 341-4891 and cultural@sunyorange.edu and website: sunyorange.edu/culturalaffairs