PB lacrosse sports a new look

Pine Bush’s boys’ lacrosse team returns this spring after losing in the semis last season to Valley Central, the sectional champ.

And the Bushmen lost 22 players from that team, which finished 14-5.

“We are turning over the whole team,” said Mark Brennan, Pine Bush’s coach.

Owen Daly is one of two seniors on the team, and he’s a long-stick midfielder and a captain. David Degroot, a junior attacker and midfielder, is also a captain with Adam Winum, a junior goalkeeper.

Jayden Kyler, a junior, is also a captain, and he’ll be a long-stick middie with Daly. Derrick Magsamen, a junior, will play defense. Playing attack will be Garrett Nagengast, a junior, Ryan McNamara, a sophomore, and Ryan Stacklum and Riley Janke, freshman. Brayden Velasquez, a seventh-grader and the team’s youngest player, will also play attack.

Frankie Wise and Matt Fitzpatrick, sophomores, and play in the midfield with Steven Gage and Kevin Brown, freshmen.

“We have quite a few young kids coming up to play. I am excited about it,” said Brennan. “Good skill-wise. They just have to get used to playing with each other.”

