Plattekill Library trustees trade accusations

Plattekill Library Vice President Valerie Smith’s motion to impose a year-long moratorium on securing a site for a future town library failed to even garner a second, causing the motion to die on the floor at last weeks Board of Trustees meeting. Her insistence that the present library board is dysfunctional fell on deaf ears as other members of the board pointed to her own obstructionism that they feel has contributed to a lack of forward motion for the past three years.

In a prepared statement, Smith aired a litany of issues she felt have divided the library board.

“We are unable to communicate with each other in a minimally civil way. We do not respect each other [and] we cannot even agree on what we agreed upon. We air our internal disagreements publicly. We disagree about fundamentals of negotiation. We are distracted from the everyday governance of the library and disagree about how that should be accomplished. Public confidence in us is very low. Although the library continues to operate on a remarkably high level, the disagreements within the board are negatively affecting the morale of the staff,” she said. “In short, we are not in a good position for campaigning for a bond issue, let alone preliminary negotiation with the town. For these reasons and more I am making a motion that we declare a moratorium of a year on negotiation on this or any other property. [The] priority is we get our board back to working shape, rebuild our confidence in each other so we can repair the damage done to our public reputation. Then we can move forward and get the public the library facilities it deserves.”

Fellow trustees sharply refuted Smith’s characterization of the library board, saying her comments do not reflect what is actually in the public record, especially about her own actions in the past few years.

Trustee Joseph Egan said it “saddened” him to hear Smith’s comments, “especially coming from you, I know you are opposed to the purchase of this building [and] you stated it many times. This to me is just another obstacle…and another year moratorium I don’t believe in that. You are trying to lay blame on people when you are also a participant on a board.”

When Smith asked Egan who he thought she was blaming, Egan shot back “everyone else but you.” Smith continued to press her argument, claiming that this is the entire board’s issue “and not the problem of one or two individuals.” She indicated that the board should not even decide at this time on any parcel or building plan until they are functioning in a cohesive manner. Egan said he found Smith’s motivation “to be wrong.”

Library Director John Georghiou said Smith’s call for a moratorium indicates “how serious she is about getting the board to cooperate with each other…and to operate as a unit to get something accomplished, to get the property, to build a new library building. I think what she is saying in her way is to try and get over the anger that I see going on…Everybody here has flailed in some way and I think its necessary for us to get together as an organization. Everyone around this table wants this community to have a decent library that meets their needs.”

Egan said he did not call for a delay when Smith was in the majority in seeking to purchase another property across the road from their present location.

“We should not have to wait a year because you choose a year; why not 5 years, why not 10 years. Do you want to build or not? Do you expect to get a library or not?” he asked.

Smith stressed that the present library building is inadequate for the town. Egan reminded her that no one on the library board has ever disputed this point.

“You just keep throwing this up like a smokescreen as if its an issue of contention. We’ve all agreed on this and it hasn’t changed; this building is inadequate otherwise why would we look to build something else? You keep putting it out there as an issue and its not. What we disagree on is you don’t want this property, this location or anything else pertaining to this,” he said.

Smith’s insistence that “I never said that,” was sharply criticized by Egan and fellow trustee William Farrell who both recalled that Smith, along with board President Lynne Ridgeway, have voiced their strong opposition to the purchase of the present site from the town on many occasions.

Farrell elaborated on Smith’s past actions.

“I can’t tell you how many times I called you out on it. The last time at a board meeting that was you slapping the table and saying, fine, I am totally against this property. You didn’t say the building, you said the property and you’ve said this several times. Now to sit here and say I just want to have a moratorium, no, no, no. There is no miscommunication when someone says I am totally against this property.”

Ignoring Farrell’s comments, Smith continued to insist that the Library Board is failing to act in a unified manner.

“This board needs to get its act together before we can do anything,” she said. Farrell responded, “Practice what you preach.”

Farrell pointed out that at last week’s meeting the board actually made significant progress toward their eventual goal of building a new library for the town. They approved a check for $2,500 that will go into an escrow account that will be used by the town to pay for legal services in a possible sale of the present property to the library. In addition, the board approved the allocation of $10,000 to their own legal firm in anticipation of a possible sale of the property.

Smith voted for these motions and then pushed for a moratorium. She promised to bring her motion for a moratorium up again for a vote at a future date.

