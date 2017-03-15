Queen of the Hudson series presents Pieces of Eight

Very little has been composed for the duo combination of cello and flute. There have been incorporations of this combination into larger ensembles, but almost nothing exists exclusively for the combination of the two outside of Brazilian composer Hector Villa-Lobos’s Assobio a Jato.

One notworthy piece for cello and flute, Robert Sirota’s Broken Places will be performed as part of Pieces of Eight, a project by flutist Martha Cargo and cellist Ben Larsen, Saturday at Atlas Industries (11 Spring Street, Newburgh), presented by Queen of the Hudson.

Hailed by the New York Times as “excellent” and praised for her “milky” tone by I Care if You Listen, New York-based flutist, Martha Cargo, is committed to the integration of experimental music into various media, be it contemporary art, theater or dance. Equally at home as soloist and chamber musician, Ms. Cargo performs actively with Ghost Ensemble, Glass Farm, and Tenth Intervention and has collaborated with OnSite NYC, Erick Hawkins Dance Company and Synthesis Aesthetics Project, with whom she completed a residency at The Field in 2012.

She is a recent addition to Whitney George’s project The Curiosity Cabinet and has performed with Ensemble sans maître, neoLIT and Tempus Continuum. Ms. Cargo is dedicated to collaborating with young composers. Last year, she performed as part of the Beijing Modern Music Festival, and this season will play at Symphony Space, Harford College, Concerts on the Slope, and will tour to Switzerland with Glass Farm.

Cellist Benjamin Larsen made his solo debut in 1999 at the Merryall Center for the Arts, where critic Frank Merkling called him “remarkably gifted”, with “a charming, warm tone.” He has performed solo and chamber performances around the U.S., in Europe and Asia and currently plays with chamber ensembles in the New York City area. As freelance cellist, he has performed with many diverse ensembles, accompanying the musical “Time Between Us” in the New York Musical Theater Festival and appearing with the band The Left Banke.

He is on the faculty of Zen Music School, the Florentine School, the Music School of Westchester, and maintains a private studio. He is also the founder and Artistic Director of the chamber music series Concerts on the Slope.

Mr. Larsen has performed at the Norfolk Chamber Music Festival, the Quartet Program, Music@Menlo, and Pacific Music Festival.

Larsen holds Bachelor and Master of Music degrees from Manhattan School of Music, where he was the recipient of the Hans and Klara Bauer Scholarship and the 2011 Pablo Casals Award.

Tickets for Saturday’s performance are $20 in advance (through queenofthehudson.org) or $25 at the door. Tickets for students and senior citizens are available at the door for $10 apiece. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m.