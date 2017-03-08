Solar applications prompts more questions in Crawford

An application to install solar panels for a public utility on private land has spotlighted the vague areas of the new Crawford solar installation law. As the first applicants under that law, representatives from Borrego Solar Systems, Inc. based in Manhattan, are now working through those vagaries with town boards. They appeared before the Crawford Zoning Board of Appeals last week, after their application with Crawford Planning Board hit an impasse. One question baffled both the ZBA and planning board: How much wooded land can be cleared for solar panels? Other questions also arose.

Borrego project developer Alex Farkes and civil engineer Steve Long are pursuing a plan to put a 2.8 megawatt solar array on 19.9 acres at 56 Crans Mill Rd., private property owned by Jeff Thoelen. The energy would go to the electric grid for an alternative energy program that New York Orange and Rockland customers can select for their electricity, Farkes said. The program will likely reduce residents’ electricity bill while providing energy from alternative sources.

They approached the application in January with enthusiasm for the new solar law that provided guidelines for them. But now the ambiguities of those guidelines are delaying their progress.

“We must clear 100% of trees where the solar array is,” Long told the ZBA.

“Our idea is that you don’t put the array in an area covered by trees,” said Bruce Schwope, ZBA chair.

The law prohibits clearing more than 15 percent of trees in the area of the array, but what that area encompasses is uncertain.

Other questions that arose involved placement of the array. In the front yard, a 100-foot setback is required, but only 75 feet would separate the installation from Crans Hill Rd. But then, is it in the front yard if the space it occupies is not between the house and Crans Hill Rd.? If Route 302 is considered the “front” of the array, then Borrego has enough buffer.

Also uncertain was whether the solar installation constitutes an “accessory use to a residential lot” or “secondary use,” as each designation comes with different requirements, said ZBA member Tim Eppolito.

Long questioned whether the array could be considered a “structure,” which brings still more restrictions. But Eppolito had more certainty about that.

“It’s not temporary. It may be there 20 years,” said Eppolito. “You have to have a decommissioning plan.”

To bring clarity where ambiguity prevails, the ZBA and planning board have scheduled a joint meeting with an attorney on Wednesday, March 8 at 7 p.m. Although the rest of the planning board meeting will be open to the public, the legal consultation is not.

By Jessica Cohen