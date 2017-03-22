State health officials urge residents to get tested for PFOS

New York State health officials are urging people concerned about their exposure to PFOS to have their blood tested at one of four Newburgh laboratories.

“We’re doing this in response to a huge request from the community,” said Betsy Lewis-Michl, community exposure research chief for the Center for Environmental Health of the state Department of Health.

Lewis-Michl took questions at a public meeting held at the Baptist Temple Church on Monday night. The forum focused on the City of Newburgh water crisis, caused by PFOS pollution of Washington Lake.

The chemical, also known as perfluorooctane sulfonate, was traced back to the Stewart Air National Guard Base where PFOS-laden fire foam has been used since the 1970s.

Residents at the meeting wanted to know about the health effects of PFOS. The chemical has been “associated” in some studies with elevated cholesterol levels, testicular and kidney cancer, thyroid problems and ulcerative colitis, Lewis-Michl explained.

However, due to a lack of research, PFOS blood levels do not predict current or future health effects, she said. “We’re asking people to talk to their providers,” she said. “They don’t have a clue what we’re talking about,” said Beatrice Harris, commenting on a discussion with at least one doctor.

The state has offered PFOS information to physicians and health care providers in the area, Lewis-Michl said. “We don’t expect them to become instant experts,” she said, but test results should be shared in order to be included in patient medical histories.

A group of 370 people received blood test results last month, showing the Newburgh test group had four times the amount of PFOS in their blood than the national average in 2013 and 2014.

The state is preparing to mail out more than 300 additional test results from the first round of sampling in the state’s biomonitoring program in the coming weeks, said Lewis-Michl.

Four new labs are now offering PFOS blood tests, including St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital, Quest Diagnostics, LabCorp and BioReference Laboratories in Newburgh. All the labs have walk-in hours.

People must first call the DOH to request a blood test. Test orders will then be sent out in the mail, Lewis-Michl said. Test results can take up to three months to arrive.

City Manager Michael Ciaravino provided an overview of work performed in the cleanup so far. “When we first learned of this problem, I made a decision… to switch from Washington Lake over to Brown’s Pond,” he said, and eventually to the Catskill Aqueduct.

“The good message… is that the water is clean and free of PFOS contamination due to our response actions,” said Martin Brand, deputy commissioner for remediation and materials for the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

A granular-activated carbon filtration system has been set up at Washington Lake and a similar filtration system is also being installed at the city’s water filtration plant, he said. “We are on track to have that up and going in October, 2018,” said Brand, just in time for a temporary shutdown of the Catskill Aqueduct.

The DEC declared the Air National Guard Base a Superfund site in August last year, after it was found to be “a significant contributor of the (contamination) at Lake Washington,” according to Brand.

“We will continue to engage the Department of Defense to step forward and step up their efforts to investigate the contamination sources at the Air National Guard Base,” he said.

“We can’t expect to get money from the federal government with this administration and its war on science,” countered city resident Jonathan Jacobson, suggesting a permanent hook up to the Catskill Aqueduct.

“We’re not waiting for them,” Brand said. “We’re doing work… we’re investigating.” Though compensation has not yet been offered to the state, the DOD has committed to conducting an investigation this spring, he added.

Private wells in the towns of Newburgh and New Windsor are currently being tested. Several will be hooked up to municipal water supplies, Brand said. “We are also working on a source-water assessment program for Lake Washington, Brand noted, as body of water that is “vulnerable to various impacts in an industrial setting.”

Riverkeeper’s Water Quality Program Director Dan Shapley said he had just come from a visit with state leaders in Albany on Monday. “State leaders are taking seriously what happened here,” he said. “

He urged residents to contact their state and federal leaders to make themselves heard on the water crisis. “I urge you… to come together and speak with one voice on this topic,” he said. “It can really make a difference.”

By SHANTAL RILEY

sriley@tcnewspapers.com