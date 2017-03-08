Taiwan and its birdlife

The Gardiner Library ‘s 2017 Travel Talk Series will continue on Sunday March 12 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. with a talk on Taiwan by Bill Fiero. With a lively Powerpoint presentation, Bill will discuss his birding trip to Taiwan, touching on the history, culture, and especially the bird-life of this unique island.

The series continues on two additional Sundays with Kenya on March 26 (rescheduled from an earlier date) and Iran on May 7. The library is located at 133 Farmer’s Turnpike in Gardiner.

For directions or further information call 255-1255 or visit gardinerlibrary.org or the library’s facebook page.