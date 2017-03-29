Tenant responsibility law in effect

Tenants can now be held responsible under city code for damage caused to rental properties in the City of Newburgh. Violations may result in community service and fines of up to $500.

“We all want to revitalize our city,” said Councilman Torrance Harvey, shortly before the vote at City Hall on Monday night. “It takes a village. It takes the entire community.”

The ordinance amends Chapter 240 of the city code to hold tenants responsible for the proper maintenance of rental spaces. The ordinance details renters’ responsibilities on taking care of common spaces such as steps, walks, driveways, parking spaces, yards and vacant lots.

The ordinance also addresses safety issues pertaining to smoke alarms and fire escapes. It calls on renters to maintain residences “in clean and sanitary condition,” so as not “to attract insect, vermin and rodent harborage and infestation.”

Some residents expressed concern that responsibilities laid out in the ordinance may be confused with responsibilities that belong to landlords.

Cynthia Gilkeson recounted a time when she asked her landlord to take care of a roach problem that developed in her apartment building. “Roaches were everywhere,” she said, but her landlord did nothing about it and so Gilkeson withheld a portion of her rent.

“At what point does the tenant have to be responsible for upkeep of their apartments?” she asked the city council. “How can they be held responsible for something that is not their fault?” Other residents noted that landlords can spell out specific tenant responsibilities in leases, without an ordinance.

City Corporation Counsel Michelle Kelson explained the ordinance holds tenants responsible only for conditions they create. “We’re talking about the conditions he or she has actually caused,” said Kelson. “It’s personal responsibility for actions someone actually took.”

“We’re looking to hold those individuals accountable,” said Harvey, describing damage he has seen done to rentals Monday. “If you’re a good tenant, this tenant responsibility act will not affect you.”

The ordinance was revised from a previous version, which included a potential penalty of jail time, specifically “a term of imprisonment not to exceed 15 days.” This drew strong criticism from the public and the penalty was dropped from the ordinance shortly after it was presented last month.

The ordinance comes about a month after the city council voted to amend the city’s rental registry law, lowering landlords’ rental license fees and amending language on inspections. The changes were made, in part, due to a lawsuit filed against the city by a group of city landlords last fall.

By SHANTAL RILEY

