The fight of her life

City of Newburgh Mayor Judy Kennedy will leave the country to receive cancer treatment for three weeks next month. Friends and colleagues are holding a benefit at the Newburgh Armory Unity Center to help her pay the bill.

“I’m in a fight for my life,” she said.

Kennedy was diagnosed with stage-III ovarian cancer in May last year. She underwent surgery in August. A round of chemotherapy followed. The mayor sat down to talk about her health with the Mid Hudson Times earlier this month.

No more chemotherapy

“I have a lot of good days,” Kennedy said last week.

Kennedy is battling three forms of cancer: ovarian, peritoneal and uterine cancer. “The good news is it’s the same strain of cancer,” she said. “It’s confined to my lower abdomen. It hasn’t spread to my organs.”

Kennedy’s health journey has been somewhat of a roller coaster this past year. She was diagnosed at the onset of the city’s PFOS water crisis last year. She underwent chemotherapy as the city reeled from the shooting deaths of several young adults in the fall.

At first, the chemotherapy yielded positive test results. “My body built resistance up to it,” Kennedy said.

The treatments left her weak, depleted and “less able to fight,” she explained. “In the long run, chemo is poison,” the mayor said. “I have made the decision to go out of the country to a clinic that will treat me differently.”

The therapy will involve detoxification, nutrition and immune-building, Kennedy said. “You need to do what you can to help the body help itself – that is build the immune system,” she said. “That is the fire.”

Business and service

Kennedy had met with a small-business advocacy group and married three couples at City Hall by lunchtime last Friday.

“Since I was kid, I believed I was put on this planet to serve,” she said. “The problem is, I haven’t taken care of my body in the process.”

Like many women during the 1960s and 1970s, Kennedy was a stay-at-home mother. A native of Idaho, she raised four boys and attended college after divorcing in the mid-1980s.

Kennedy earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a minor in computer science from Colorado State University. Among other achievements, she went on to work as a senior consultant for Hewlett-Packard. “I was successful because I was always a problem solver,” she said.

She also worked as a life coach. Kennedy studied with celebrity motivational speaker, businessman, author and self-help expert Tony Robbins. Kennedy happened to be taking a workshop with Robbins in Hawaii on 9/11. “That day was supposed to be about relationships,” she said. “He changed his curriculum on the fly.”

The message she took away from the workshop that day was one that stuck with her. “When a disaster happens, the way we rise above it is to find our higher cause and to serve,” Kennedy said.

Robbins teachings have proved useful in relation to her battle with cancer, she said. “The idea of being certain and staying with the goal is serving me right now,” she said.

City of Newburgh mayor

When Kennedy visited her son in Newburgh in the mid-2000s, she was smitten. “It was the energy, the diversity,” said Kennedy, speaking about the city. “I’d never been in a city that I became so much a part of. It sucks you right in.”

She eventually purchased her son’s home on Grand Street. “My taxes rose close to 50 percent in 2010,” Kennedy said, thanks to the city courthouse project.

She became involved in city politics. “I organized and got 1,253 signatures on a petition and took it to Albany to get a control board in here to take control of the taxes,” Kennedy said. In Albany, she was told that if she really wanted to change things, she should run for office.

Kennedy did just that. She was sworn-in as mayor in January, 2012, and reelected in 2015.

Kennedy has been a daily presence at board meetings, fundraisers, charity and civic events throughout her tenure. “I have had to stop a lot of the periphery meetings,” she said last week.

“I have prioritized my time to do what the city charter lays out to do,” the mayor said, including council meetings and marriages at City Hall. “I have to put the life preserver on myself.”

According to the American Cancer Society, “the relative five-year survival for stage III ovarian cancer is 34 percent.” Other sources cite slightly higher survival rates.

“Most women diagnosed with stage III ovarian cancer have a five-year survival rate of approximately 39 percent,” the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund Alliance states. “Survival rates are often based on studies of large numbers of people, but they can’t predict what will happen in any particular person’s case.”

Kennedy does not let the numbers scare her. “I’m not buying it,” she said.

“My expectation is to come back much stronger and on a path to recovery,” she asserted. “It’s not going happen overnight, but I’m determined to be well.”

The Hope for Judy Fundraiser will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, in the Larkin Room at the Newburgh Armory Unity Center. The Newburgh Armory is located at 321 South William Street.

To make a donation, send a check or money order payable to Love Holds Life, 2345 Route 52, Suite 2F Hopewell Junction, NY 12533. Write “Judy Kennedy’s cancer treatment” on the memo line.

By SHANTAL RILEY

sriley@tcnewspapers.com