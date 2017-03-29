The Golden Gloves comes to Newburgh

Marquise Williams, 19, is a boxer who once trained in Newburgh. Wednesday, March 22, he finally had a chance to fight in his hometown, and he made the most of it.

Williams, 201-pound amateur elite boxer, scored an unanimous decision over Matt Tinker in a three-round Golden Gloves bout at Newburgh Free Academy.

The semifinal amateur victory set up Williams to fight in a title bout in April at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

“I heard he was a good boxer,” said Williams, after he improved to 36-3, with 29 knockouts, in his weight class and division. “He was throwing a lot of combinations, and that’s what I expected. I was surprised it went three rounds.”

Williams’ bout was the last 11 scheduled for the evening, and it was his first Golden Gloves fight in his hometown after he starting boxing five years ago.

“It’s going to be fun,” said Williams, before the fights started. “I started (boxing) because I wanted to release my anger, and I fell in love with it.”

Williams grew up boxing for Newburgh’s Hook Elite Boxing Club at Delano-Hitch Stadium under the mentorship of Leonard Lee.

During Wednesday’s fight night at NFA, however, Williams fought under the banner of Long Island’s Atlantic Veterans Memorial Club, his training base since 2016.

By Bond Brungard

