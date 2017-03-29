Patience is essential in the creation of Judith Beringer Hraniotis’ artworks. Long known for her pen & inks of historic buildings and rural scenes, her process is slow as she works with India ink and a crow quill pen. Likewise, she painstakingly uses several glazes, each needing dry time when she works in oils. Perhaps, it is these slow processes that are attractive to her as it gives her time to contemplate each piece in its creation.

A solo show of the exquisite artworks of Judith Beringer Hraniotis is on view in the Mindy Ross Gallery in Kaplan Hall at SUNY Orange, March 23 through May 25, 2017. Entitled “The Hudson Valley From Pen To Brush” the works depict historic sites, wildlife, farms, landscapes, and waterscapes.

A reception will take place in the gallery as part of Newburgh Last Saturdays [#NBLS], on April 29, 2017 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Pianist Judith Hosmer Garrett will play classical, contemporary, and show music at the event which is free and open to the public.

“Living in the historic mid-Hudson Valley in New York State provides [me with] ample subject matter for plein air and pen & ink drawings. Whether out in the fields or on the shores of the Hudson [River], nature inspires me with her beauty affecting all my senses. Capturing this feeling in a painting or drawing is a rich and wonderful reward,” declares Hraniotis. Her favorite American artist, George Inness, was born in Newburgh. She “attempts to paint with the spirituality with which he so beautifully expressed himself,” she continues.

From the time of her early childhood, she pursued her passion of art. She took art classes in high school and then continued studies at The School of Visual Arts and The National Academy Museum and School, both in NYC. She continued her art studies with classes in watercolor at the New York Botanical Gardens, Bronx, NY. She also studied graphics at SUNY Orange. Later in life, she studied oil painting in Orange County with noted wildlife artist, the late John Hamburger. Her signature medium, pen & ink, is self-taught. Her works have been recognized with numerous awards and many are included in corporate and private collections.

Hraniotis is an elected artist member of the Salmagundi Club, Kent Art Association, and Hudson Valley Art Association; an artist member of the American Artists Professional League and Garrison Art Center; a former member of the Woodstock Art Association, Art Society of Old Greenwich, and Dutchess County Arts Council; and a past elected member of the Catharine Lorillard Wolfe Art Club.

Gallery hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kaplan Hall is located at the corner of Grand & First Streets, Newburgh where free, secure parking is available in the garage accessible via 73 First Street.