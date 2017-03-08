The journey begins

Pine Bush’s Marquis Johnson downed a three less than halfway through the third quarter Saturday at SUNY Orange against Burke in the Section 9, Class AA boys’ title, giving the Bushmen at 10-point lead, up 32-22.

And that was the distance the Bushmen needed to capture the title with a 58-49 victory.

“We expected a battle,” said Steve Distefano, Pine Bush’s coach. “We have been facing battles all year with what we have been doing, and we didn’t expect anything different today.”

Burke ended Pine Bush’s season in the semis last year, but the Bushmen stopped the Eagles in the regular season 50-36 this year. Pine Bush finished the regular season 18-0 as the only undefeated Class AA boys’ team in the state.

After stopping Middletown in a quarterfinal and Washingtonville in the semis last week, the Bushmen improved to 21-0 with their first sectional title since 2000 Saturday.

“It feels great, all the work we put in day in, day out since last year,” said Bryan Powell, a team captain. “We finally got to our goal.”

Johnson led Pine Bush with 16 points. Bryan Powell and his twin brother, Brandon Powell, each scored 15 points in the title game, which was marked by a strong defensive effort by both teams.

Pine Bush would not allow Burke to do too much in the paint as the Bushmen used their speed to force turnovers for their scoring opportunities.

“We knew from the start the difference maker would be defense,” said Bryan Powell “And our defense would lead to our offense.”

And Burke’s defense led the Bushmen to the foul line late in the fourth quarter when Johnson downed three shots with three tries. Brandon Powell was seven for eight from the foul line in the game and five for six in the crucial forth. In the game, Burke was 17-10 from the foul line.

“You have to play tough, you have to play through things. We did that today,” said Distefano. “We brought something back to Pine Bush that we haven’t had in a long time.”

The Bushmen continue their journey toward a state title this week in Westchester County when they play the Section 1 champion in the regional semis.

By Bond Brungard

sports@tcnewspapers.com