Tim Lorenzen leads the field at chilly Shamrock Scramble

Wallkill’s Shamrock Scramble, a 5K race, was postponed a week from March 19 to March 26 following a mid-month blizzard.

But a pre-registration of 400 runners helped the event, in its 31st running Sunday, helped raise money for Habitat for Humanity, a Sunday hamlet parade and scholarships at Wallkill High School.

“(That) is pretty normal for us,” said Al Schmidt, a race organizer.

Schmidt is also the boys running coach at Pine Bush, and Tim Lorenzen, a Pine Bush senior and one of Schmidt’s distance runners, won in the shrunken field of 224 runners with a time of 17:25 on a damp cold morning when freezing rain was forecast earlier.

“I feel pretty good,” said Lorenzen, who finished fifth last year. “I felt a little tightness along the river.”

Jaelin Edwards was second with a time of 17:43, and Aiden Gentile was third with a time of 17:46.

Liza Grudzinski was the fastest female and 16th overall with a time of 19:22. Jackie Corbett was the second fastest female and 24th overall with a time of 20:26. Makayla Sierpinski followed her as the third fastest female in 25th place with a time of 21:15.

“It was pretty decent,” said Corbett, also a Pine Bush distance runner. “It’s a fast course.”

By Bond Brungard

sports@tcnewspapers.com