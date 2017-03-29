Town of Lloyd to repeal tow law

In early March the Lloyd Town Board retained the law firm of McCabe & Mack to handle a legal challenge over a newly adopted town tow law that was brought by Joseph DiBlanca.

Hansut said the law firm charges $195/hr., which will be taken from the town’s legal fee line in the budget. The Town Board did not put a cap on the amount but if additional funds are needed the board can tap their unexpended funds or take it from contingency. The board indicated that this challenge will be paid for by the taxpayers as it is not being covered by the town’s insurance company because DiBlanca is seeking to prevent the law from going into effect and is not looking for monetary compensation other than his legal fees. Hansut believes the town has spent nearly $5,000 to date on developing the law and the hiring of the new firm is sure to push that amount higher.

Hansut said after recent discussions between attorneys for both sides, it appears the town will be repealing the new tow law. That motion is scheduled to be on the board’s agenda for their April 5 workshop meeting at 4 p.m. At that time the board will set a public hearing for April 19 at 7 p.m. to receive public comment. He said after closing the public hearing that night he expects the board will repeal the tow law and the old one will then be in effect by default.

Hansut said the town’s legal counsel believes the new tow law as written runs afoul of state and federal statutes and should be repealed because “it would be difficult to uphold the challenges that would be put before the town.” He added that if the town were not to repeal it “we would end up in Supreme Court before a Judge and they [McCabe & Mack] didn’t think they could defend the challenges that were put forward.”

Hansut questioned what will happen after the tow law is repealed.

“I don’t know where we’re going to go moving forward. I’m not sure what the majority of the board is going to want to do,” he said. “This whole process has caused hard feelings and a lot of animosity. I don’t think its been good for the board or good for the town. I hope moving forward we can come up with something that perhaps we can work on together.”

Councilman Mike Guerriero, who was one of the point men in the development of the new tow law, acknowledged that after the law is repealed he would like to amend what is in the old tow code to a degree. He said out of town tow operators would be allowed on the list and he would like to see the provision of having one tow owner operating on one lot be the rule. He indicated that this point has not yet been settled.

Guerriero said prohibiting subcontracting among tow operators will be retained and he expects the Town Board will limit the number of tow operators on the list.

“We’re not looking to have 20 guys on the tow list because the town has to go out and size up everybody, get their insurance, check their lot and that costs the town time and money and we want to avoid that.”

Guerriero is awaiting more information on whether one tow owner can have more than one spot on the tow list. He added that the fee schedule of perhaps $250 for a simple breakdown tow will remain but in the event of a collision “that will be between the insurance company and the tower. We’re not regulating the tow guys on that.”

Guerriero said he wants this issue to be brought to a final and proper conclusion.

“We’re going to tighten up the tow law and make things a little more stringent because we don’t want people to challenge this ordinance forever,” he said. “I want to get this thing done and done in the best way possible.”

By Mark Reynolds

