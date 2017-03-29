VC wants a new Walden school

At the same time the Valley Central School District is putting the finishing touches on its 2017-2018 budget, the district is also looking to the future, as Superintendent John Xanthis reported at last Monday’s board meeting that he broached the subject of a new elementary school for Walden at a recent Hudson Valley Pattern for Progress meeting. While the prospect of securing the funds for a new school is a distant possibility for now, Xanthis told officials at the nonprofit advocacy group that a replacement for the Walden Elementary School is a top item on the district’s big-ticket wishlist.

The district was invited to the meeting by former Sullivan County Executive and Pattern for Progress CEO Jonathan Drapkin, and school officials from Kingston, Monticello and Middletown also attended the gathering.

Xanthis told the group that the district would need roughly $10 million to start construction on a new school in the village, and the hope is that someone at Pattern for Progress with influence can pass their proposal up the chain to state officials.

“Our community in Walden is part of what they represent,” Xanthis said of the local organization. “They were asking us how he could help about the budget or Foundation Aid. They were aware of all the good things going on in Walden, and I told them that the last time that we did anything in Walden was 1954. We’ve run out of space there and there’s a lot of inadequacies. So I just brought up some global numbers of what it would take. They said ‘we’re not promising, but it would be a great thing for you to lobby and work towards.’”

The Newburgh-based not-for-profit aims to help districts and municipalities grow throughout the region, and Xanthis believes a new elementary school in the village would have a major positive impact for the area. “I can’t imagine anything better for this community,” he said. “I’m guessing there’s a piece of land there they could take over. I’m making this up, but maybe they could take over our elementary school and turn it into a community center or whatever, then they’d have a piece of land somewhere in that jurisdiction to build a new school for our kids. Then they’d have a place to run and roam. About a 500-student, state-of-the-art elementary school would be just a home run for this community and something that they richly deserve.” While securing the school funding could be a long shot, the district has now put the idea out there to a group that could hold some sway. “We threw that stuff out and they promised to get back together with us every three months, so we’ll keep the conversation going,” Xanthis said. “If we can’t replace the school, we certainly have to look at putting in some new monies there and maybe buying some of the land around it. We have a lot of different options.”

The district’s proposed spending plan should come into focus in the coming days if the state passes its budget by the end of March. At last week’s board meeting, Valley Central Assistant Superintendent Lisa Raymond noted that the district is operating under a 2.69 percent tax levy limit, a substantial increase over last year’s 0.48 percent figure. The higher limit will allow the district to raise $1,550,811 more than last year (while staying within the tax cap).

Most of that increase will be eaten up by increased health care costs, however, and Valley Central must wait for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and legislative leaders to hammer out a deal to see if they’ll be able to fund new programs for the district. “The bulk of the new monies will go to health care, so it will really depend on where the state budget comes in and if there’s any extra money than what the Governor proposed for us,” Xanthis said. In advance of the May 16 public vote, the district will hold its annual presentation on the proposed spending plan on Thursday, April 6 at 5 p.m. at the district Administration Building.

