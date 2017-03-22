Village Elections

Newcomers win in Walden

The Walden Village Board saw a significant shakeup on Tuesday evening, as two new Trustees gained spots on the seven-member panel as voters submitted their ballots at the Walden Firehouse. Challengers Lynn Thompson (259 votes) and Faith Moore (246 votes) both earned their first two-year terms on the board, while Trustee Brian Sebring (249 votes) was re-elected to serve his second stint on the panel. The three victorious candidates joined forces in the run-up to the election, putting up joint election signs around the village.

Moore will give up her current spot on the Walden Zoning Board of Appeals when she joins the Village Board next month. Trustee Edmond Leonard (164 votes) came up short in his bid for a sixth straight term on the board, and Edward Bates (121 votes) was unable to secure a seat on the council after an unsuccessful run last spring as well.

Walden Mayor Susan Rumbold and Village Justice Raynard Ozman were both running unopposed in the March 21 election, and Rumbold appeared on 317 village ballots to clinch another two-year term, while Ozman tallied 343 votes to earn an additional four-year stint on the bench.

– Ted Remsnyder

Incumbents keep Montgomery seats

No change in the lineup of village board trustees resulted from the election Tuesday. Walter Lindner received 404 votes, while Mike Hembury was second with 397 to retain their board seats. Don Berger had 293, and Maria Beltrametti got 237. There was one write-in, said Village Clerk Monserrate Rivera-Fernandez

Gertrude Greene, who has worked at the polls for 30 to 40 years—she couldn’t remember how long—said the stream of voters was steady all day.

– Jessica Cohen