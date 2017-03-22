Waterfront development

The City of Newburgh is moving ahead with a plan to develop the Regal Bag building at the Newburgh Waterfront. If approved, the plan would see the building house offices, studios, commercial and residential space.

The design allows for arts and cultural events, as well as a restaurant or coffee shop. Planners also envision a park-like waterfront area with public access and an extension of a riverfront trail. “We really think this is for the better good of the city,” said city Planning Director Deirdre Glenn at City Hall last month.

The plan also calls for the restoration of a bell tower, gatehouse and walkway connecting the building to Water Street. Signage and lighting is also expected.

The design fits into a broader plan by the city to develop and revitalize the city’s waterfront, increasing public access by land and water. The property has already hosted several arts and holiday events.

“What they want to do is create a space, with makerspace, arts events and market-rate apartments on the top floors,” said Glenn. “What they are projecting is to complete 57 units, with an investment of $11,400,000 in the first phase.”

A proposed parking lot, located across from the main building on Water Street, would provide parking for 100 to 132 vehicles.

Last week, the Newburgh City Council voted to offer an option and purchase agreement to Statistical Analysis, Inc. for the acquisition of the 2.7-acre, city-owned vacant lot, slated to provide parking for future building tenants. The parcel price is $245,000.

Phase one of the project is expected to generate 306 one-time jobs and 78 permanent jobs, said Glenn. If approved, the project would not require a payment in lieu of taxes agreement (PILOT), she said.

At least one resident questioned the plan for parking last week. Kippy Boyle said there has been a lack of discussion regarding the use of the open space. “The family jewels do not need to be sold,” she said, referring to the parcel’s prime location overlooking the Hudson River. “We deserve to talk about this.”

The Regal Bag building was built in 1845 as the Newburgh Steam Mills. It later housed the Coldwell Lawn Mower Company. As the Regal Bag Corporation, it became one of the largest employers in the city. The Kaplan Family has owned the building for more than 70 years.

The 107,531-square-foot building is surrounded by several smaller buildings on approximately four acres of property. Regal Bag Studios currently houses several artist’s studios in the building. A fine-craft guitar maker is in the process of moving into one of the smaller buildings on the property, said Glenn.

City Planner Alexandra Church said the plan is still in a conceptual phase of development and has not yet been presented to the city planning board.

