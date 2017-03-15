We dodged a bullet

An investigation is underway following a dramatic train derailment along the CSX rail line at the City of Newburgh–New Windsor border last Tuesday. Two locomotives and 17 freight cars careened off the rails when the freight train struck a boom lift that was stuck on the tracks.

The train skidded toward cars driving along River Road in an area packed with fuel-storage facilities. No one was seriously hurt in the derailment incident.

City of Newburgh Acting Fire Chief Terry Ahlers says the region dodged a bullet. “We are so lucky,” said Ahlers on Monday. “There was no additional traffic on the road. There could have been school buses or oil tankers driving by. No power lines were taken down. Passenger cars got out of the way just in time.”

The derailment took place around 3:15 p.m. on March 7, along the CSX tracks in an industrial area on the waterfront next to the Global Industries fuel terminal on River Road. City of Newburgh Fire and Police were the first emergency responders to arrive on the scene, said Ahlers.

Two CSX employees working in the railroad’s right of way sustained minor injuries. The 77-car freight train came from Selkirk, NY, carrying sulfuric acid and other hazardous materials.

Though two cars containing sulfuric acid were “heavily damaged,” said Ahlers, they did not leak. “One fuel tank was torn open and diesel fuel oil leaked out,” Ahlers said. Of 10,000 gallons of spilled diesel fuel, approximately 2,200 gallons remained unrecovered, he said.

CSX has installed monitoring wells at the site and removed all of the contaminated soil, said Ahlers.

The City of Newburgh Fire Department extinguished several small fires at the scene of the derailment, said Ahlers, including a brush fire that sprung up under the train cars and a fire that ignited inside a garbage container.

In a letter to Federal Railroad Administration Acting Administrator Patrick Warren last week, Senator Charles Schumer cited statistics on train crossing-related accidents in the state.

“In 2015, a Metro-North train traveling on the Harlem line struck an SUV on its tracks in Valhalla, NY, killing five passengers and the car driver and injuring many more – the deadliest accident in Metro-North’s history,” the letter read. “Between 2005 and 2014, there were 341 railway grade crossing incidents that resulted in 59 fatalities and 96 injuries in New York.”

Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney highlighted the danger from so-called “bomb trains,” carrying explosive crude oil through populated areas in the region. In a statement last week, he described “outdated train cars barreling down the Hudson River carrying hazardous materials” as “literally, a train wreck waiting to happen.”

“We have to get smarter about how we transport crude oil, and invest in installing positive train control (PTC) on all our trains,” said Maloney, who serves as a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. “The longer we fail to prioritize investing in rail-safety infrastructure and technology, the more innocent lives we put in jeopardy.

New York State Police continue to investigate the derailment.

