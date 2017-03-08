Wind devastates Lloyd Cemetery

A freak storm blew through the Town of Lloyd on Saturday evening, February 25, toppling a slew of 100 year-old plus evergreen trees at the Union Cemetery at 841 New Paltz Rd. The cemetery has more than 1,600 interments, some dating back to the 18th century.

Cemetery Superintendent Charles Meuser said he learned that this unusual weather event is called a ‘straight wind’.

“If you notice most of the trees are from the south to the north, they’re all blown this way,” he said.

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines straight-line wind, also known as a downburst, as “a powerful, fast-moving surface wind that lacks a rotational pattern and can cause widespread damage.” During a thunderstorm as the rain cooled air hits the ground it moves outward in a straight line, with winds that can reach 100 mph, capable of uprooting even large diameter trees.

Meuser said most of the trees are laying on the ground but a few are leaning on a neighboring tree, which the cemetery’s insurance company is not going to cover to have removed. He said some of the headstones have been knocked over, which will be put back in place once the trees are removed.

“Its terrible out there. On Sunday morning after church I took a ride down and pulled in and it was like a war zone,” he said.

Meuser said nine evergreen trees came down and one large maple tree straddled the driveway.

Meuser said he is waiting to hear from the Erie Insurance Company, who is evaluating the damage in order to arrive at a monetary amount they will pay out. He said Leonard Breen, of the NYS Department of State Division of Cemeteries, was also contacted to see if his agency could help. Meuser believes the state would only help with straightening up a listing headstone for safety reasons.

“If they’re flat on the ground. If they’re already on the ground, they don’t pay for it,” he said.

Meuser obtained quotes for the cleanup from two local tree companies; $22,000 from Two Brothers Landscaping and Tree Removal and a second from Hughes Tree Experts for $3,500/day. Meuser said the job could take up to six days to complete.

Meuser said the newer section of the cemetery is still open but the older section where the damage occurred is closed.

“We can’t let anybody over here because it’s a great liability,” he said.

By Mark Reynolds

mreynolds@tcnewspapers.com