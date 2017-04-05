Alice in Wonderland comes to life

Cheshire Cats, Red Queens, Mad Hatters, White Rabbits, Alices, and tea parties are filing The Gardiner Library display case thanks to library patron and board of trustee member Jennifer Marosy Scura. Jennifer has been a fan of Alice in Wonderland for almost her entire life. According to Scura, “Alice In Wonderland was one of the first books I remember my father reading to me as a child. I loved all the funny words and I thought the Tenniel drawings were magnificent, though I always wished there were more of them. I most enjoyed the bravery Alice showed through all her adventures. I wondered how she could stay so calm with all that madness going on! I can also vividly remember the Disney version being one of the first films I ever saw in a theater and being truly terrified of the Cheshire Cat! It’s funny that later in life he became one of my favorite characters.”

Scura went on to work for the Walt Disney Company which is when her collection really took off. She worked at The Disney Stores and combined her love of Alice with a generous discount. From there, she went on to a career in Education and Entertainment at Walt Disney World for the next ten years.

Her favorite piece of Alice memorabilia is not included in the display: an Alice costume her grandmother hand-made for her about two decades ago.

Her favorite piece in the display is the antique hard-cover copy of Alice that was a gift from a good friend from Disney.

“I am so lucky to have an abundance of family and friends that have generously donated to the collection with the giving of gifts,” says Scura. “Several pieces of my collection didn’t make it in the display. In fact, none of my Easter or Christmas ‘Alice’ stuff made it into the current collection. Perhaps I’ll do another display at some point and let the pieces that didn’t make it in this time get their day in the spotlight next time.”

The collection may be viewed in the lobby of the Gardiner Library, 133 Farmer’s Turnpike in Gardiner, through the end of April.

For directions or library hours call 255-1255 or visit gardinerlibrary.org or the library’s Facebook page.