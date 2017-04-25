Amid grief, Walden trustees conduct business

Tragedy struck Walden last Tuesday morning when police officer Dustin James was killed in an off-duty motorcycle accident in the Town of Gardiner, but government business had to go on that evening as the Village Board held its previously scheduled meeting. While the evening’s agenda was shortened due to James’ passing, the board unanimously adopted its 2017-2018 budget during the session. The approved $8,114,210 spending plan stays within the state-mandated tax cap and includes a 2.75 percent tax levy increase.

An initial tax cap rate of 1.15 percent was boosted to 3.07 percent during the budget process once a 1.01 growth factor was added in.

“For whatever reason there was a growth factor two years ago in the Village of Walden,” Village Manager John Revella said. “It could have been because of housing increases, population, industry. The state comes up with the formula.” The increase allowed the village to stay under the cap, as the administration worked with the village department heads to identify cuts throughout the original budget proposal, which included an 11.63 percent tax levy increase. “We worked through line-by-line to find areas to prioritize and to see if there were areas where we could scrape down and do without for a year,” Revella said. “We also looked for any more efficiencies we could come up with, and we did. That helped a lot. We had to recalculate revenue sources to make sure they were accurate, and we came up with an overall budget that came down to 2.75 without using any fund balance.”

The budget includes a 2.72 percent tax rate increase, and the increase for a home in the village assessed at $150,000 is $63.75. The total budget contains $7,725,203 for village operations and $389,007 for the public library. The spending plan is up 2.8 percent over last year’s $7,888,793 total, and utilizes no fund balance for the second consecutive year. “It took a lot of work on behalf of the department heads and the board and the manager,” Walden Mayor Susan Rumbold said.

Revella was pleased to keep the levy increase under the cap, but contends that the cap metric is not the be-all end-all it’s frequently portrayed as. “It’s a stigma to pierce the cap,” he said. “It really means nothing. It doesn’t give us any benefit to pierce it or not, it’s the public perception of what piercing the cap is. The governor and the state tout it as some kind of magic shield, but it really isn’t. If you force yourself to be under this magic number every year, but you have needs, you’re not really meeting the needs of the public. Then they’re going to end up paying for it if you keep putting it off, where eventually something’s going to happen and you don’t have a choice. Then you get to a point like a couple of years ago in Newburgh when they had to do a 40-something percent tax increase. I don’t want to be in that position.”

The village had zero growth factor last year and ended up piercing the cap, but the 1.01 figure allowed the council extra room this budget season as they honed their plan. “That’s a very high number, the only one bigger in Orange County was Kiryas Joel,” Revella said of the growth factor.

“It lends credence to the proper planning and economic development promotion of the village as a great place. ” The approved budget calls for $4,634,841 to be collected in property taxes to cover village operations. “We’re trying to be fiscally responsible, fiscally conservative and prudent,” Revella said. “We want to do the right thing for the taxpayer. I also don’t want to have a huge surplus, because that means I took too much money from you as a taxpayer.”

The total Police Department budget in the plan that was approved on April 18 is $1,341,659 (up from the $1,311,940 allotment found in last year’s adjusted budget). The Parks and Recreation line of the budget is down from $111,900 in the 2016-2017 adjusted plan to $110,446 this year, while street lighting is down from $80,000 last year to $55,000 in the newly approved budget.

The death of a beloved member of the Walden Village Police Department shook the community this week, as James, 31, had been part of the department since 2007. “It’s devastating,” Rumbold said. “In addition to being a wonderful police officer, he was an extraordinary human being. The community in our police department will feel the loss of Dustin for many years to come.” Local police departments lent a helping hand in Walden’s time of need. “We’ve been overwhelmed by the response from all of the local police agencies who’ve come in to help with patrolling the village so that our police department could tend to the services for Dustin,” the mayor said. “We’ll just never be able to thank them enough for everything they’ve done for us.”

