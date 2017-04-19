Bus company readies Maybrook plans

When the Wallkill and Valley Central school districts decided to ink a joint five-year transportation contract with the Long Island-based East End Bus Lines company in January, one major unresolved issue was the eventual destination of a local bus yard to satisfy the terms of the deal. After weeks of speculation, the company’s plans are now clear, as East End owner John Mensch and company representatives appeared before the Maybrook Planning Board on April 13 in hopes of establishing a bus depot at the former OSRAM Sylvania light bulbs manufacturing plant on 201 Charles St.

East End considered facilities in Montgomery and Wallkill before zeroing in on the 56,000- square-foot Maybrook site. As a stipulation of the bus contract, the company is supposed to be fully operational by July 1 and East End has already put in a bid to purchase the Charles Street building. As part of the bus deal, the company must set up a terminal that can reach all district schools within 30 minutes. The five-month time period between the completion of the bus contract and the July deadline to be ready to transport students meant the company had to find an existing bus yard instead of building their own.

The company initially contacted previous contract holder First Student about potentially taking over their facility on Route 208 in Wallkill, but the corporation had no interest in leasing its land to a competitor. “It’s your enemy, so usually you don’t work with your enemy,” Mensch told the board. “We offered, but they said no.” The Maybrook complex had a previous life as the Matthews Buses garage, so the potential establishment of the East End depot would be a return to a busier time for the facility. “It used to be a bus yard,” Maybrook Deputy Mayor Robert Pritchard said. “They took buses from other districts and brought them in here and remodeled them. They upgraded the interiors and then shipped them back out. So it was an overnight type of operation. In that parking lot there were probably 200 buses at any given time.”

As part of its deal with the school districts, the Medford company will purchase a fleet of 150 new buses, with the larger vehicles running on propane. As part of the company’s proposal, a fueling station would be installed at the depot with supplies of diesel, gas and propane, with the latter 8,000-gallon tank being housed underground. The State Department of Environmental Conservation and the county will both have to greenlight the fueling station specifics before the deal is potentially approved. The only other amendment that will be made to the existing site plan is a new sidewalk on the property.

When asked about the potential benefits the new bus yard could bring to Maybrook, Pritchard was quick to reply. “Jobs,” he said. “They (East End) have come before the Village Board and the board was quite receptive to this. We’re in the process right now of rezoning our downtown business district to try to draw more Main Street diners, that kind of thing. So having 200 employees here looking for a place to eat and everything else should make our Main Street breathe again.”

The site plan for the depot includes ample parking with room for 87 large buses, 56 smaller buses and 56 employee parking spaces. The exclusive entrance and exit for buses will be on Route 208, while cars can enter from Charles Street or Volunteer Place. The company will have to supply the board with a traffic analysis before the plan is approved. “I think the board was most concerned about the traffic, and the second issue is the fueling station that will be there,” Planning Board member Michael D’Angelo said. “The residents want to feel safe. If a fueling station is going to be there, they want to make sure it’s secure and safe, and that they’ll be able to drive past and feel okay about it.” The board scheduled a public hearing on the project for its next meeting on May 11, despite East End asking for the hearing to be waived. The project will also have to go through the SEQR review process.

The site currently stores lumber, but is minimally staffed, so the arrival of the bus terminal would funnel a significant amount of jobs to the area. “We haven’t had anybody that’s supplied a steady stream of consumers for our downtown in years,” Pritchard said. “It’s probably been since the Matthews bus garage went out of business.”

By Ted Remsnyder