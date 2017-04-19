Bushmen overcome early errors to beat VC

As Pine Bush’s baseball team entered the seventh inning Tuesday, April 11, at Valley Central, the Bushmen trailed 6-3 while committing about 10 errors.

But it didn’t get any easier for Valley Central, a team that built a lead on those errors. The Vikings loaded the bases with three walks when a two-run single by Pine Bush cut Valley Central’s lead to 6-5.

And other walk loaded the bases before a pitch hit by Joe McComb to unload them and tie it. The game stayed tied until Devin Moore and Damien hit a pair of the run doubles in the top of the ninth to make it 10-6.

Moore, pitching in relief for the Bushmen, ended game with a strikeout in the bottom of the ninth inning to drop the Vikings to 0-3.

“It was sloppy defensive play on both sides. I think we’re both better teams than that,” said Matt Boffalo, Pine Bush coach. “At the end we came back with Devin (Moore) at solid relief. He came up with a big hit there at the end.”

Moore helped the Bushmen improve to 3-0 with a long double to centerfield that he wanted to leave the yard.

“I was hoping it went over, but it did the job,” said Moore. “And I was happy with that.”

It was the second loss in two days for the Vikings after the team came home with 4-1 road loss Monday, April 10 in Goshen after giving four unearned runs on five errors.

“Mental mistakes,” said Eric Bartle, Valley Central coach. “The difference was that they took advantage of what we didn’t do, and we didn’t take advantage of what they didn’t do.”

By Bond Brungard

sports@tcnewspapers.com