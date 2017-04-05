Bushmen see room for improvement

Pine Bush’s boys’ lacrosse team traveled to Delaware Valley Thursday, March 30, with a 0-1 record.

The home team built a 6-0 lead at the half and continued a surge in the second half to beat the Bushmen 14-3.

Garret Nagengast scored goals in the third and fourth quarters to lead the Bushmen with a pair of scores. Nagengast’s second goal was followed Ryan Stacklum’s only goal for the Bushmen. Adam Winan had nine saves for the Bushmen, and Kyle Bradalson saved another pair of shots for Pine Bush.

“We played the same way in the second half and first half,” said Mark Brennan, Pine Bush’s coach. “They beat us soundly. They are a better team, and we have to get better.”

Delaware Valley won its season opener to improve to 1-0. Pine Bush dropped to 0-2.

By Bond Brungard

sports@tcnewspapers.com